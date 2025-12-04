C.A. Broadly Interprets Act Regulating Ads, Labels That Represent Goods as ‘Organic’

A judge erred in ruling that California statutes restricting use of the word “organic” on product labels and advertising apply only to agricultural products, Div. Two of the First District Court of Appeal has held, reinstating a lawsuit by an environmental advocacy group against the maker of feminine hygiene merchandise.

