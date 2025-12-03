Associated Supermarket Group Implements Simplain’s StreamCollab Platform to Transform Vendor Collaborations

the Rosedale store operated by ASG The logo of ASG Simplain Logo

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Supermarket Group (ASG) , the largest network of independently operated supermarkets in the New York metropolitan area, has successfully implemented Simplain ’s collaboration platform, StreamCollab (Simplain Vendor Portal), to streamline and modernize supplier collaboration activities.The implementation includes key modules from the StreamCollab platform — Item Introduction & Maintenance, Deals & Promotions Management, and Cost Management — enabling ASG to improve data accuracy, operational efficiency, and streamlined management of deals and promotions.As a cooperative, ASG provides retail solutions to independently owned grocery stores, offering category assortment, merchandising support, and operational consulting. To ensure accuracy and accountability across all business processes, ASG sought a platform that could provide end-to-end data traceability for merchandise maintenance and trade funds management — critical areas for consistent operational excellence.“We take pride in empowering independent supermarkets with the resources and flexibility to achieve long-term success,” said Jonathan Donofrio, Executive Vice President of ASG. “That’s why we chose Simplain, a partner who truly understands the operational and technological challenges grocers face. Simplain’s Vendor Collaboration solution gives us flexible workflows and complete visibility for both vendors and internal teams, helping us increase productivity with higher efficiency and more control.”“Simplain is honored to partner with an industry leader that champions the success of independent grocers like ASG,” said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder and President of Simplain Software Solutions. “This implementation sets the stage for future digital transformation at ASG. Our continued investment in AI-powered features will deliver even greater value to all our customers, including ASG — driving productivity, data quality, and profitability. Together, we’re advancing the future of vendor collaboration for retailers and wholesalers.”

