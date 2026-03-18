Simplain's Growth Journey Continues with New Center of Excellence in Coimbatore

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New facility strengthens Simplain’s engineering and technical capacity to enhance deliverability of innovative solutions and exceptional services

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Simplain Software Solutions, a leading provider of AI-powered vendor collaboration solutions, has announced the opening of its second technology center in Coimbatore, India. This expansion marks a significant milestone in Simplain’s growth journey, strengthening its global operations with enhanced capabilities in product development, technical operations, and customer support. The new center will also serve as a hub for research & development, AI innovation, integration development, and managed services, while advancing software solutions tailored for retailers and wholesalers.Simplain helps retailers, wholesalers, and distributors optimize their vendor-related information exchanges. Its flagship product, Simplain Vendor Portal (StreamCollab) , offers a centralized platform for businesses to access, manage, and distribute accurate, up-to-date merchandise, vendor trade funds, and vendor information through efficient workflows. Selected and effectively implemented by leading retailers across North America, this cloud-based, AI-integrated SaaS solution is designed to improve data quality, enhance supply chain traceability, and boost operational efficiency, offering comprehensive insights into business operations.By expanding its presence in the rapidly growing, technology-driven hub of Coimbatore, Simplain continues to execute its strategic vision of strengthening global operations across time zones, accelerating product development, and scaling AI-led innovation. This expansion further enhances the support ecosystem behind its centralized vendor collaboration platform, enabling greater agility and responsiveness. Customers can expect faster development cycles, improved support accessibility, and continued advancement in AI innovation, including emerging agentic AI capabilities.“The new facility is a dream come true for our team in India,” said Mr. Sabari Mohan Kuttappan, Managing Director of Simplain Software India Private Limited, an exclusive subsidiary of Simplain Software Solutions LLC. “We have been planning this for over a year, and we are delighted to bring it to fruition. Strategically located in the heart of the city, the new facility offers greater convenience and accessibility for our team members."As retailers, wholesalers, and distributor navigate increasing levels of complexity, they need solutions that provide greater clarity, deeper insights, and the flexibility to adapt to evolving business needs — capabilities we are proud to deliver alongside our industry expertise and best-practice knowledge," said Sanjaye Elayattu, founder and President of Simplain. "By expanding our product development and customer success teams, we are continue reinforcing our commitment to continuous innovation and service excellence,, enabling our customers to achieve higher levels of efficiency, scalability, and profitability.”

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