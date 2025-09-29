Sedano’s Chooses Simplain’s Collaboration Platform to Modernize Master Data and Contract Management

Logo of Sedano's Supermarket Streamlined Supplier Collaboration

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sedano’s Supermarkets, the nation’s largest U.S.-based Hispanic retailer, has selected Simplain’s Vendor Portal (StreamCollab) to modernize its master data management and merchandise contract management processes. This strategic partnership underscores Sedano’s commitment to operational excellence and innovation, while reinforcing Simplain’s role as a trusted technology provider for the retail industry.With operations across South Florida, Sedano’s serves as a cornerstone of the Hispanic grocery retail market in the United States. The retailer continues to grow through acquisitions and continues to invest in digital transformation initiatives that simplify collaboration with vendors, ensure compliance, and improve speed-to-market for new products.Simplain Vendor Portal (StreamCollab) will provide Sedano’s with:Streamlined Master Data Management – Eliminating manual processes and ensuring data accuracy across product, vendor, and pricing records.Merchandise Contract Management – Maximizing vendor funding, by streamlining vendor collaboration for category managers and buyers with respect to deal and promotions management.Improved Vendor Collaboration – Offering retailers an easy-to-use vendor collaboration platform that centralizes and streamlines vendor management, item management, cost management and merchandise contract management.Future-Ready Scalability – Leveraging Simplain’s advanced technical architecture and integration capabilities for scalability and adaptability as Sedano’s expands.“We take pride in offering our customers authentic products from their home countries and maintaining strong vendor partnerships allows us to do so,” said Javier Herran, Chief Information Officer, Sedanos. “By adopting Simplain’s Vendor Portal, we will streamline our item and contract management processes, reduce delays, and create a stronger foundation for growth.”“We are honored to partner with Sedano’s on this important transformation,” said Sanjaye Elayattu, Founder & President of Simplain. “Our solution, StreamCollab, is purpose-built to eliminate data quality challenges and foster seamless collaboration—both between retailers and their vendors, as well as across internal cross-functional teams. Together, we will accelerate Sedano’s digital journey and deliver measurable, long-term business value.”

