Action Engineering Announces Release of Model-Based Definition (MBD) Models for Public Peer Review

Ball Valve Assembly with Annotations Action Engineering Logo Ball Valve Body in Creo with Annotations

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Action Engineering has formally released a set of Model-Based Definition (MBD) Models and derivative files for public review and feedback. Built on the latest ASME standards and designed to serve as reference material for the digital engineering community, these are an important step toward accelerating Model-Based Enterprise (MBE) adoption across industry sectors.Built on Standards, Built for You.The MBD Models were developed to demonstrate practical, standards-compliant examples of Model-Based Definition. Each model is:Compliant with ASME Y14.5-2018 (and 2009), Y14.41-2019, and Y14.47-2023.Authored in Creo 10.0.5.0 with fully defined, machine-readable annotations and tolerances.Designed for both human interpretation and automated processing.Demonstrative of MBD best practices, including model structure, GD&T application, semantic PMI usage, and organized presentation states.Accompanied by derivative formats to support manufacturing, inspection, and digital thread integration.Peer-Driven Review.Action Engineering is seeking input from professionals across design, manufacturing, quality, and software domains. Participants are encouraged to explore the models through multiple perspectives, including:Model validation and check results.Design and annotation reviews.Tolerance scheme assessment.General usability observations.Industry-specific insights, whether from drawing-centric or model-based environments.All feedback will help refine the models and inform future releases. An anonymized summary of responses will be published to share lessons learned and continue advancing MBD implementation throughout the engineering and manufacturing ecosystem.How to ParticipateInterested industry professionals can access the MBD models and derivative files for free in OSCAR , Action Engineering's learning platform. The peer review study will close on January 20, 2026.

