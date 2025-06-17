Jennifer Herron of Action Engineering Appointed as Secretary of PDES, Inc. Board of Directors

Action Engineering Logo

Jennifer will support strategic communications, ensure transparent documentation of Board activities, and contribute to the ongoing alignment of initiatives.

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PDES, Inc. , a leading industry consortium focused on advancing model-based standards for digital enterprise collaboration, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Herron, Founder and CEO of Action Engineering , as the new Secretary of the PDES, Inc. Board of Directors.Jennifer Herron has over two decades of experience in Model-Based Definition (MBD) , CAD interoperability, and Digital Engineering transformation. Through her leadership at Action Engineering, she has played a pivotal role in helping companies adopt and implement model-based strategies that align with the mission of PDES: to accelerate standards-based interoperability and long-term data retention for manufacturing enterprises.“Jennifer’s dedication to the advancement of model-based practices and her collaborative leadership style make her an exceptional choice to serve as Secretary of PDES, Inc.,” said Michael Jahadi, President and Chairman of PDES, Inc. Board. “Her technical depth and advocacy for digital thread implementation will be instrumental as we continue to shape standards that drive innovation across government, industry, and academia.”As Secretary, Ms. Herron will support the coordination of strategic communications, ensure transparent documentation of Board activities, and contribute to the ongoing alignment of PDES initiatives with emerging industry needs—particularly in the areas of 3D data interoperability, semantic PMI, persistent identification of characteristics, and model-based interoperability.“I am honored to accept this position and contribute more directly to PDES’s mission,” said Herron. “PDES and participating software vendors have been at the forefront of digital transformation through standards, and I look forward to working closely with the Board, members, and partners to advance the implementation of practical, impactful solutions for the Model-Based Enterprise (MBE).”PDES, Inc. welcomes Jennifer Herron to this leadership role and looks forward to her continued impact on the advancement of smart manufacturing and engineering data standards.About PDES, Inc.Founded in 1988, PDES, Inc. is a member-based consortium of industry, government, and academic organizations dedicated to accelerating the development and implementation of digital enterprise standards, including ISO STEP and related model-based solutions. Learn more at www.pdesinc.org About Action EngineeringAction Engineering offers strategic services aimed at modernizing technical data for manufacturing organizations. As a globally recognized consulting firm specializing in 3D data transformations, we have decades of experience and a significant influence on standards committees that shape the approach to Model-Based Enterprise (MBE). Our services include developing strategic plans to implement MBE across the product lifecycle and designing workflows and standardized methods for acquiring and delivering technical data. We also provide the industry’s only training in Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) for Model-Based Definition (MBD) within your native CAD system. Our rules are CAD-agnostic and our training is software tool-specific. Additionally, our knowledge platform, OSCAR, offers a curated toolkit that includes 3D standards-compliant CAD models, tutorials, and a free dictionary of common MBE terms. Visit action-engineering.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.