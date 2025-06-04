Action Engineering Partners with MxD to Drive Data Interoperability for Model-Based Manufacturing

Digital interoperability isn’t just a technical issue—it’s a strategic imperative. We’re honored to lead this collaborative effort, bringing clarity to an area where manufacturers have struggled.” — Jennifer Herron

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Action Engineering is proud to announce its leading role in a groundbreaking new initiative with MxD to streamline data standards for Model-Based Manufacturing , a project that will directly support the Digital Transformation objectives of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).This innovative project addresses one of the most pressing challenges in digital manufacturing—interoperability. With multiple, overlapping data standards complicating integration across systems, the DoD and its suppliers face significant inefficiencies. Through this partnership, Action Engineering and its collaborators will analyze current data standard landscapes and develop a practical, actionable framework that aligns standards with real-world manufacturing workflows.The project will deliver:A Data Standards Playbook offering clear guidance and best practices for MBD Manufacturing data integration.A Workflow Demonstration showcasing real-world applications of data standards using cutting-edge tools and standards such as QIF and STEP.Multiple technical reports and crosswalks detailing current standards, gaps, and recommendations for adoption across DoD-aligned manufacturing environments."Digital interoperability isn’t just a technical issue—it’s a strategic imperative," said Jennifer Herron, CEO of Action Engineering. "We’re honored to lead this collaborative effort, bringing clarity and cohesion to an area where manufacturers have long struggled."The project involves a multidisciplinary team that includes Rubypoint, Capvidia, Lockheed Martin, and MxD, with Action Engineering responsible for spearheading technical execution and authorship of the project’s key deliverables.The outcomes of this project will directly benefit Small and Medium Manufacturers (SMMs), Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), and the broader defense supply chain by enabling more seamless integration of digital engineering practices—from upstream CAD model creation to downstream shop floor execution and inspection.This effort reinforces Action Engineering’s continued commitment to enabling the future of digital manufacturing through standards-driven solutions, education, and strategic collaboration.About Action EngineeringAction Engineering offers strategic services aimed at modernizing technical data for manufacturing organizations. As a globally recognized consulting firm specializing in 3D data transformations, we have decades of experience and a significant influence on standards committees that shape the approach to Model-Based Enterprise (MBE). Our services include developing strategic plans to implement MBE across the product lifecycle and designing workflows and standardized methods for acquiring and delivering technical data. We also provide the industry’s only training in Geometric Dimensioning and Tolerancing (GD&T) for Model-Based Definition (MBD) within your native CAD system. Our rules are CAD-agnostic and our training is software tool-specific. Additionally, our knowledge platform, OSCAR, offers a curated toolkit that includes 3D standards-compliant CAD models, tutorials, and a free dictionary of common MBE terms.About MxDMxD (Manufacturing x Digital) advances economic prosperity and national security by strengthening U.S. manufacturing competitiveness through technology innovation, workforce development, and cybersecurity preparedness. In partnership with the Department of Defense, we convene a network to solve critical manufacturing challenges by accelerating digital adoption, empowering a skilled workforce, and modernizing supply chains. MxD is also the National Center for Cybersecurity in Manufacturing as designated by DoD. Visit mxdusa.org to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.