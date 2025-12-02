S Hotel Montego Bay Earns Nomination in USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort

S Hotel Montego Bay Logo S Hotel Montego Bay - Main Pool

MONTEGO BAY, NJ, JAMAICA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotel Montego Bay , one of Jamaica’s most stylish and celebrated boutique luxury properties, is proud to announce its nomination in the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards for Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort. This distinguished recognition highlights S Hotel’s commitment to delivering an elevated and authentically Jamaican experience in the heart of the Caribbean.“Being nominated for the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards is a tremendous honor and a testament to the unwavering dedication of our team,” said Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay. “While some areas of the island were severely impacted in recent weeks, Jamaica’s world-renowned natural beauty, warm hospitality and vibrant culture and cuisine remain very much intact. We look forward to welcoming guests who continue to support our island.”Known for its contemporary design, cultural flair, exceptional service and enviable location along Doctor’s Cave Beach, S Hotel Montego Bay continues to stand out as a leader in Caribbean hospitality. The USA TODAY 10Best nomination reflects the hotel’s dedication to creating unforgettable stays that blend sophistication, local charm, and warm Jamaican hospitality.The USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards celebrate excellence in travel, with the Best Caribbean Resort category showcasing many of the region’s most exceptional destinations. Nominees are selected by a panel of industry experts, including USA TODAY editors, 10Best.com contributors, and travel professionals across Gannett publications.The public is invited to show their support for S Hotel Montego Bay by casting a vote in the Best All-Inclusive Caribbean Resort category. Voting begins Monday, December 1 at noon EST and ends Monday, December 29 at 11:59 a.m. EST. Individuals 18 years and older may vote once per day throughout the voting period.To vote for S Hotel Montego Bay in the USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, please visit 10Best.USAToday.com

