S Hotel Montego Bay Honored by Condé Nast Johansens Amid Jamaica’s Recovery Efforts

S Hotel Montego Bay Suite S Hotel Montego Bay Irie Spa S Hotel Montego Bay Logo

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amid Jamaica’s ongoing recovery from the devastating impact of Hurricane Melissa, there is welcome news to celebrate. S Hotel Montego Bay has been named Best Hotel for Romance in North, Central, and South America in the 2026 Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence, announced in London during the World Travel Market this week.The recognition comes at a particularly meaningful time for Jamaica and the S Hotels Jamaica team, who weathered the hurricane with resilience and compassion. While parts of the island and several hotels suffered significant damage, S Hotel Montego Bay emerged virtually unscathed and was commended by guests for the exceptional care and safety provided by management and staff throughout the storm.“While we are deeply honored to receive this award, our hearts remain with our fellow Jamaicans who are rebuilding,” said Anne-Marie Goffe-Pryce, General Manager of S Hotel Montego Bay. “This recognition belongs to the people of Jamaica, whose strength and spirit continue to inspire us every day.”Presented annually, the Condé Nast Johansens Awards for Excellence recognize the world’s finest hotels, spas, and venues that consistently deliver exceptional quality, service, and guest experiences. S Hotel Montego Bay’s win highlights Jamaica’s enduring appeal as a premier destination for romance, wellness, and luxury hospitality.As the country restores affected areas and prepares to welcome visitors for the upcoming winter season, S Hotel Montego Bay stands proud to represent the resilience, warmth, and enduring beauty of Jamaica.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.