Jamaica Bobsleigh Team Scored Historic Win at the North America Cup

Jamaica Bobsleigh Gold Winners at North America Cup Sculpture of the legendary 1988 Jamaica Bobsleigh Team at S Hotel Montego Bay.

KINGSTON, NJ, JAMAICA, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- S Hotels Jamaica proudly celebrates the Jamaica Bobsleigh Team milestones achieved at the North American Cup in Whistler, Canada. The results mark one of the strongest competitive performances in the nation’s winter sports history and advance Jamaica’s qualification efforts for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina.Most notably, Jamaica’s four-man bobsleigh team made history on November 24 by winning gold, the country’s first gold medal in the event at this level of international competition. Piloted by Shane Pitter with brakemen Junior Harris, Andrae Dacres, and Tyquendo Tracey, the team delivered a landmark performance for Jamaica.Earlier in the event series, the two-man team of Shane Pitter and Nimroy Turgott earned a bronze medal on November 21, Jamaica’s best result ever in the event, followed by a second bronze medal on November 23. On the women’s side, Mica Moore delivered two strong finishes, including a 5th-place medal and a 6th-place medal, while rising athlete Adanna Johnson continued to show promise in her transition to senior competition.“We are incredibly proud of the Jamaica Bobsleigh Team’s achievements and honored to support these remarkable athletes,” said Christopher Issa, CEO of S Hotels Jamaica. “Their determination, innovation and national pride reflect the very spirit of Jamaica. This gold medal and multiple podium finishes show what is possible when talent and opportunity converge.”The recent medal sweep continues to build on decades of global fascination with Jamaican bobsleigh, beginning with the team’s unforgettable Olympic debut in 1988 and its legacy captured in the iconic film “Cool Runnings.”The Jamaica Bobsleigh program continues to receive robust global support from major sponsors, including Montefiore Einstein, USANA, Fever Tree, New Belgium, Jamaica Tourist Board, Reve Digital, Backcountry, and Jakroo, alongside S Hotels Jamaica.

