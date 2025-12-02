Sanctuary New York Released Nearly 7,000 Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Murderers, Terrorists, and Sexual Predators

These sanctuary policies that release criminal illegal aliens back onto the streets of New York put American lives at risk

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Todd Lyons sent a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James calling on her to put the safety of Americans first and honor ICE arrest detainers of the more than 7,000 criminal illegal aliens in the state’s custody including murderers, sexual predators, and those convicted of or charged with weapons offenses.

New York’s failure to honor ICE detainers has resulted in the release of 6,947 criminal illegal aliens since January 20. The crimes of these aliens include 29 homicides, 2,509 assaults, 199 burglaries, 305 robberies, 392 dangerous drugs offenses, 300 weapons offenses, and 207 sexual predatory offenses.

There are currently 7,113 aliens in the custody of a New York jurisdiction with an active detainer. The crimes of these aliens include 148 homicides, 717 assaults, 134 burglaries, 106 robberies, 235 dangerous drugs offenses, 152 weapons offenses, and 260 sexual predatory offenses.

In September, ICE sent a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James asking for cooperation in honoring ICE detainers on criminal illegal aliens. Her office did not respond.

“Attorney General James and her fellow New York Sanctuary politicians are releasing murderers, terrorists, and sexual predators back into our neighborhoods and putting American lives at risk,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on Letitia James to stop this dangerous derangement and commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 7,000 criminal illegal aliens in New York’s custody. It is common sense. Criminal illegal aliens should not be released back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans.”

Some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens released by New York sanctuary politicians include:

Steven Daniel Henriquez Galicia was arrested by local authorities for attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Despite an ICE detainer, Henriquez remained at large. On September 20, ICE arrested Henriquez Galicia in Bronx, New York. He is now detained by ICE pending immigration proceedings.

On August 19, 2025, local authorities arrested Anderson Smith Satuye-Martinez, a Crips gang member, for criminal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance. He also has a conviction for assault. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, Satuye-Martinez was released by local authorities. On September 11, ICE arrested Satuye-Martinez in Bronx, New York and remains detained by ICE, pending immigration proceedings.

On September 25, 2025, local authorities arrested Jose David Hernandez-Hernandez for rape, strangulation, and assault. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, Hernandez-Hernandez was released by local authorities. On October 6, 2025, ICE arrested Hernandez-Hernandez in Bronx, New York and remains detained by ICE, pending immigration proceedings.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) arrested Huseyin Aslan for crimes including rape, assault, and criminal contempt, and he was convicted for aggravated criminal contempt: violating an order of protection and causing physical injury. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, Aslan was released after sentencing. On July 22, ICE arrested Aslan. He is now detained by ICE pending the outcome of immigration proceedings.

September 23, 2025, local authorities arrested Aurellano Garcia Fiorentino for assault and endangering the welfare of a child. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, Garcia was released. On September 24, 2025, ICE New York arrested Garcia during a targeted enforcement action. On October 25, 2025, Garcia was removed to Mexico.

Local authorities arrested Selman Cevik, a criminal illegal alien from Turkey on September 8, 2025, for menacing in the first degree and harassment in the first degree. Cevik is identified as a Known or Suspected Terrorist (KST), with notifications made to the Terrorist Screening Center. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, local authorities released Cevik. On September 13, 2025, ICE New York arrested Cevik and he remains detained by ICE, pending immigration proceedings.

Vyacheslav Danilovich Kim was arrested by NYSP for use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance; rape in the second degree; disseminate indecent materials to minors; and patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree of a person less than 15 years of age. On February 27, 2013, Kim was convicted and sentenced him to time served and 5 years’ probation. Albany County and New York Probation refused to assist ICE in locating and/or arresting Kim, instead, ICE arrested him on September 13, 2024, as he left an appointment with his probation officer and removed him from the U.S.

Alexander Moreno Montoya has extensive criminal history including charges for assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, and cocaine possession. Despite ICE’s detainers, Moreno was released by local authorities on March 17, 2025, after his detention at Rikers Island. On July 8, ICE NYC located Moreno and removed him from the United States.

Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, local authorities released Diego Fernando Huischa following his March 7, 2025, arrest for robbery; assault with intent to cause physical injury; and harassment with physical contact. Huischa self-admitted to past affiliation with the Vatos Locos gang in Ecuador, where he held the rank of captain. On June 12, ICE NYC located and arrested Huischa. On July 1, he was removed from the United States.

On April 10, 2024, ICE New York arrested Sebastian Jaramillo-Balanta. Despite an ICE detainer lodged against him, the New York Department of Corrections released Jaramillo on March 25, 2024, after he posted bail for multiple criminal charges, including assault, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property. Jaramillo is now detained by ICE pending removal proceedings.

On March 27, 2025, ICE Buffalo arrested Manuel Rigoberto Tacuri Quishpi. He was previously deported by ICE in 2024 and had three previous DUI convictions in New York State before being arrested by NYSP on March 26, 2025, for another DUI. ICE issued a detainer to the Albany County Jail where Tacuri was being held. The ICE detainer was not honored, and Tacuri was subsequently released by NYSP -forcing ICE to arrest him at his residence.

On January 30, 2025, ICE Buffalo arrested Jesus Romero-Hernandez. Despite an ICE Immigration Detainer and Warrant of Arrest signed by a Federal Magistrate from the Northern District of New York stemming from a pending reentry of removed alien investigation, Tompkins County Jail released Romero after serving a 179-day sentence for assault, stemming from an incident where he used a machete to attack his victim on the streets of Ithaca. Romero has been removed from the United States 7 previous times; On November 5 ICE removed him for the 8th time.

