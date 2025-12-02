ICE Lodges Detainer for Criminal Illegal Alien Semi-Truck Driver Charged with Negligent Homicide After Jackknifing Trailer, Killing Two in Oregon

Gavin Newsom’s California issued this illegal alien a commercial driver's license, Biden administration issued him work authorization

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal alien charged with criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering after he killed two people in Deschutes County, Oregon while driving a semi-truck.

According to local reports, on November 24, 2025, Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, jackknifed his semi-truck and trailer blocking both lanes of U.S. Highway 20. A Subaru Outback collided with the semi-truck, tragically killing both the driver, William Micah Carter, and passenger, Jennifer Lynn Lower.

Kumar entered the U.S. illegally near Lukeville, Arizona on November 28, 2022, and was released into the country by the Biden administration. The illegal alien was issued a commercial driver’s license from Gavin Newsom’s California and given a work authorization in 2023 by the Biden administration.

“Rajinder Kumar, a criminal illegal alien from India, was released into our country under the Biden administration and issued a commercial driver’s license by Gavin Newsom’s Department of Motor Vehicles. How many more senseless tragedies must take place before sanctuary politicians stop allowing illegal aliens to dangerously operate semi-trucks on America’s roads?” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Our prayers are with William and Jennifer’s families. Under Secretary Noem, ICE will continue its efforts to get illegal alien truck drivers off America’s highways.”

Kumar is currently housed at the Deschutes County jail pending charges for criminally negligent homicide and reckless endangering. Since Oregon is a sanctuary state, ICE will make all necessary efforts to bring Kumar into custody should he be released from custody.

In August, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal alien—Harjinder Singh—following his arrest for three counts of vehicular homicide while driving a semi-truck in Florida.

In August, ICE arrested Partap Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India, who caused a multi-car pileup while driving a commercial 18-wheeler in the sanctuary state of California. The accident left 5-year-old Dalilah Coleman with critical, life-altering injuries.

In October, ICE lodged an arrest detainer for a criminal illegal alien—Jashanpreet Singh—who killed three people in California while driving an 18-wheeler under the influence.

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

# # #