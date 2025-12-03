ICE Law Enforcement Risk Their Lives to Arrest Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Sex Criminals, and Armed Robbers

Despite facing a 1,153% increase in assaults, ICE continues to go after criminal illegal aliens

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens across the country, convicted of repulsive crimes including child rape, sexual assault by a relative, robbery with a firearm, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

“Despite a more than 1,153% increase in assaults against our law enforcement officers, they continue to arrest the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens. Yesterday’s arrests include pedophiles, sexual predators, and armed robbers,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Violence against our law enforcement will not slow us down from removing criminal illegal aliens from American neighborhoods.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Juan Ramos-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for sexual assault of a minor, aggravated criminal sexual contact, sexual assault by relative, criminal sexual contact, sexual assault, and two counts of endangering in Hudson, New Jersey.

Jorge Alberto Menjivar, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child by force in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Jean Saint-Cyr, a criminal illegal alien from Haiti, convicted for assault in Brooklyn, New York.

Luis Angel Escobar-Negrete, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Hidalgo County, Texas.

Raul Rodriguez-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for second degree robbery with enhancement using a firearm in Santa Ana, California.

