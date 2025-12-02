it.com Domains Becomes an Accredited Registrar of the Italian .IT Registry, Expanding Opportunities for Local Businesses

ROME, ITALY, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains, the company behind the fast-growing third-level domain extension .it.com , which currently has over 130 000 registered domains, today announced that it has officially become an accredited registrar of the Italian country-code top-level domain .IT. The accreditation strengthens the company’s role in Italy’s digital ecosystem and reinforces its commitment to supporting Italian companies as they scale domestically and internationally.Italy remains one of Europe’s most dynamic business environments, with over 5 million active enterprises in 2024. The innovation ecosystem continues to grow as well: Italy counts more than 14,000 innovative startups and SMEs as of 2024. Italian companies are also increasingly active internationally, with national exports reaching €626 billion in 2023. As these businesses grow beyond national borders, the need for domain strategies that work both locally and globally becomes essential.This is where the combination of .IT and .it.com offers a unique advantage: .IT anchors a company’s Italian identity and credibility at home, while .it.com adds the internationally familiar .com, ensuring clear recognition abroad and preventing the traffic loss that often occurs when users instinctively type .com. Together, the two extensions create a stronger, future-proof brand presence for companies expanding into global markets.By joining the .IT registrar network, it.com Domains becomes part of Italy’s established domain community, which includes major providers, hosting companies, and hundreds of locally rooted agencies serving Italian businesses. Accreditation also strengthens relationships with Italian industry partners and allows it.com Domains to expand its integrations across the country as it prepares for broader availability and promotional initiatives for .it.com.The company’s strategy positions .it.com as a natural complement to .IT, offering a practical brand-protection bundle that ensures consistency across markets. For Italian companies, pairing .IT with .it.com helps secure identity in Italy while preventing lost traffic abroad. For global companies entering Italy, .it.com provides immediate recognizability with an Italian signal built directly into the domain name. The combined approach meets the needs of startups, tech companies, exporters, and international brands seeking clarity, memorability, and trust.it.com Domains is already collaborating with its numerous registrar partners in Italy and continues to work toward onboarding the country’s leading providers as part of its long-term growth strategy._______________________About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.For more information, please visit https://get.it.com

