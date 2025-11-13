it.com Domains Ltd and NodeZro Collaborate to Support Enterprise Applicants in the 2026 ICANN New gTLD Round

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- it.com Domains Ltd , registry services provider and operator of the .it.com domain extension, and NodeZro , a global leader in digital asset visibility and namespace intelligence, today announced a collaboration to help large enterprises prepare for the upcoming 2026 ICANN new gTLD application round.The collaboration brings together NodeZro’s deep capabilities in mapping and monitoring enterprise domain ecosystems with it.com Domains Ltd’s experience in registry operations and TLD application support. Together, they will help enterprise brands better understand their existing namespace and move toward owning and operating their own top-level domains with confidence."Applying for a brand TLD is a major strategic decision for any large organization," said Joe Alagna, Chief Strategy Officer at it.com Domains Ltd. "NodeZro provides an unmatched level of visibility into how a brand’s domain space is actually being used — across second, third, and fourth levels. When combined with our experience as a registry services provider, this gives enterprise clients the complete picture they need to make smart, well-supported decisions related to a new brand TLD."The 2026 ICANN new gTLD round represents the first large-scale opportunity since 2012 for organizations to apply for and operate their own top-level domains. This collaboration helps enterprises approach that process with better data, stronger insight, and a smoother migration path from legacy structures."We help enterprises see and secure every part of their digital landscape. We make it easy to understand your risk while taking control of your digital supply chain, identity and cyber assets," said NodeZro CEO Luis Novella. "Working with it.com Domains Ltd means we can now help those same clients move from visibility to ownership — from understanding their namespace to operating it with confidence."Both companies are exploring how this collaboration can evolve to best serve the world’s largest brands as they prepare for ICANN’s 2026 application window.This initiative complements the work of consultants, advisors, and registry partners across the new gTLD ecosystem — helping enterprise clients connect the dots between visibility, risk management, and digital namespace strategy._______________________About it.com DomainsThe company, it.com Domains LLC, is the official operator for the .it.com domain registry offering domains under the .it.com suffix, e.g., yourname.it.com. It is also planning to become a Registry Services Provider (RSP) in the coming round of new gTLDs planned by ICANN for 2026.Headquartered in London, it.com Domains is committed to promoting the adoption and trusted use of the *.it.com domain space worldwide.For more information, please visit https://get.it.com

