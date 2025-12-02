At Crumbl 6-7 Means Something Delicious

Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl

Buy a 6-Pack, Get Your 7th Dessert Free on National Cookie Day

As a brand that’s always listening, we hear what our customers are excited about—and we meet them there with something that truly adds value.” — Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl, the brand known for turning big flavors and little moments into something worth sharing, is celebrating National Cookie Day with a one-day offer that brings the viral 6-7 trend to life. On December 4th, customers who purchase a 6-Pack in-store will receive any 7th dessert free—a playful nod to social media’s 6-7 trend and a chance for customers to celebrate National Cookie Day.“As a brand that’s always listening, we hear what our customers are excited about—and we meet them there with something that truly adds value,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl Co-Founder. “National Cookie Day is already a celebration of joy, and this year we’re elevating that joy with this special 6-7 offer.”Crumbl’s approach reflects its commitment to putting their customers first, by creating memorable experiences that feel fun, exciting, and perfect for sharing with others.Whether customers are longtime fans or joining the Crumbl community for the first time, National Cookie Day offers the perfect chance to grab a free favorite from the latest holiday menu, share desserts with coworkers, or surprise a friend with a special treat! Crumbl, 6-7 means something delicious. Valid in-store only Dec 4. Any one free item per 6-Pack. While supplies last.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just eight years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of its nationwide locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.