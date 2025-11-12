Crumbl’s Got You Covered With Thanksgiving Pies

Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl

Preorder Today and Make Your Holiday Sweeter

There’s something special about pie that brings people together. It’s nostalgic, it’s comforting, and it always disappears first. We’re excited to share a taste of that tradition, the Crumbl way.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Thanksgiving, Crumbl is serving up a slice of nostalgia, joy, and pure dessert magic. Pies are taking center stage from November 24–26 for Crumbl’s coziest weekly menu yet!From familiar favorites like Pumpkin Cream Pie and French Silk Pie to playful twists like Cookies & Cream Pie and Brookie Pie, Crumbl’s Thanksgiving pies bring together everything people love about the holidays. Whether it’s passed around the table after a big meal, brought to Friendsgiving, or enjoyed in pajamas the next morning, Crumbl pies are made for togetherness.Crumbl is offering two sizes for every pie: Large 5”, perfect for sharing with family and friends, and Mini 2”, a personal-sized treat or the best excuse to try more than one flavor. Each pie is baked or chilled to perfection, with real ingredients and Crumbl’s signature touch.“There’s something special about pie that brings people together,” says Jason McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO of Crumbl. “It’s nostalgic, it’s comforting, and it always disappears first. We’re excited to share a taste of that tradition, the Crumbl way.”Skip the mixing bowls, preheat the joy, and enjoy Crumbl on Thanksgiving with your loved ones. Preorder your pies now through the Crumbl App before the holiday—because the only thing better than pie is a table full of Crumbl pies.About CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just eight years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of its nationwide locations.

