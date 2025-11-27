Crumbl Launches Holiday Gifting Lineup, 20% Off Digital Gift Cards

Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl Crumbl

Whether sending gifts through the app, grabbing a ready-to-share Holiday Box, or stocking up on Digital Gift Cards, we want every Crumbl experience to feel thoughtful, joyful, and delightfully simple.” — Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO

LINDON, UT, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crumbl is kicking off the holiday season with a lineup designed to make gifting fun, easy, and unforgettable. From ready-to-gift Holiday Boxes and festive weekly flavors to free gifting stickers and app-powered delivery, Crumbl is helping customers check everyone off their list—without the holiday stress.“At Crumbl, our mission is to bring friends and families together—and the holidays are the perfect time to do that,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl CEO. “We designed this year’s holiday lineup to help our customers gift effortlessly. Whether they’re sending gifts through the app, grabbing a ready-to-share Holiday Box, or stocking up on Digital Gift Cards, we want every Crumbl experience to feel thoughtful, joyful, and delightfully simple.”20% Off Digital Gift CardsCrumbl’s biggest deal of the season offers 20% off all Digital Gift Cards, with no minimums or restrictions. Available only in the Crumbl App, Digital Gift Cards can be purchased and sent instantly—making them the perfect last-minute or long-distance gift. This offer runs from November 28 through December 1.Gift-Ready Holiday BoxesCrumbl’s festive Holiday 6-Pack Boxes come beautifully designed with built-in To/From tags, giving customers a premium gift that’s ready to share—no wrapping required. Every Crumbl order also includes free holiday gifting stickers, instantly making each box gift-ready, whether customers are celebrating with others or simply treating themselves. Available while supplies last.Effortless Gifting Through the Crumbl AppWith the Crumbl App, customers can order and deliver cookies straight to anyone’s door. It’s the easiest way to send desserts, skip the line, and enjoy a stress-free gifting experience.Festive Flavors All Season LongBeginning November 28, Crumbl is rolling out a rotation of limited-time holiday flavors. This includes the fan-voted, highly requested Cocoa Mousse Cup, returning as the community-chosen flavor of the season. New festive flavors drop weekly, giving customers a reason to come back all month long.Whether it’s an office party, family gathering, or neighborhood get-together, Crumbl offers crowd-pleasing, shareable desserts that elevate any holiday event. Customers are encouraged to order early to secure their favorite holiday treats.Holiday Store Hours- November 27: Closed; November 28: Open at 11 a.m.- December 24: Close at 2 p.m.; December 25–26: Closed- December 31: Close at 6 p.m.; January 1: ClosedAbout CrumblCrumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just eight years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with nearly 1,200 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. Its rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served up in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Boxes. For weekly lineups, don’t miss the weekly flavor drops posted every Sunday at 6pm MST on all of Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumbl), or at any of its nationwide locations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.