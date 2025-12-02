IR Centers and Urology Associates of Mobile Launch Advanced Interventional Radiology Program in Alabama

IR Centers partners with Urology Associates of Mobile to bring advanced embolization therapies and minimally invasive IR care to the Gulf Coast region.

Our expansion allows thousands more patients to access safe, high-quality, innovative treatments. Each new region strengthens our mission to deliver world-class, minimally invasive care nationwide.” — Tiffany Ramos, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer, IR Centers®

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® are proud to announce the launch of a new advanced outpatient interventional radiology program in partnership with Urology Associates of Mobile, a cornerstone urologic practice serving the Gulf Coast region for more than 75 years. This collaboration marks a significant expansion of IR Centers’ national footprint and represents a major advancement in bringing innovative, minimally invasive therapies to communities across Alabama and the broader Southeast.

The launch of this Mobile-based program further demonstrates IR Centers’ continued growth alongside Urology Management Associates (UMA) partner practices and highlights the accelerating national presence of its outpatient interventional radiology model. Urology Associates of Mobile has long been recognized for its excellence in comprehensive urologic care, combining advanced medical expertise with a deep history of community service. The establishment of a dedicated outpatient IR program within the practice brings world-class embolization therapies, advanced imaging standards, and IR Centers’ national quality and outcomes infrastructure directly to patients across Mobile, Baldwin County, and the wider Gulf Coast region.

The partnership introduces a full suite of image-guided, minimally invasive therapies that have been developed, refined, and standardized by IR Centers physicians over more than a decade of innovation. Procedures such as Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE), hemorrhoid artery embolization, musculoskeletal and pelvic venous embolization, and targeted oncologic interventions will now be available locally, dramatically improving access to advanced IR care. Patients who previously needed to travel long distances for these procedures can now receive them within a fully integrated outpatient environment connected seamlessly to Urology Associates’ existing care pathways.

A major contributor to the rapid and efficient launch of the Mobile program has been IR Centers’ highly structured national integration framework. Lauren Richards, Vice President of Corporate Strategy & Integration, emphasized the exceptional speed and precision of the implementation. She explained that the integration with Urology Associates was accomplished within just a few months—a timeline that included credentialing, equipment planning, clinical workflow alignment, technology integration, and onsite staff training. Richards noted that this collaboration reflects the strength of IR Centers’ integration model and the outstanding engagement of the Mobile practice, sharing that “the ability to bring a fully operational, evidence-driven interventional radiology program live so efficiently demonstrates what is possible when both teams share the same commitment to patient access and clinical excellence.” She highlighted that this seamless launch ensures the practice can begin delivering advanced therapies immediately, without disruption to patient operations or care delivery.

From a national strategy perspective, the Mobile program represents a critical milestone in IR Centers’ expansion across UMA-affiliated groups. Tiffany Ramos, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, underscored the significance of this partnership in shaping the national direction of minimally invasive specialty care. She explained that expanding into Mobile strengthens IR Centers’ growing presence across the country and reinforces the organization’s commitment to scaling high-quality outpatient IR services within leading urology practices. Ramos stated that “partnering with Urology Associates of Mobile reflects the national impact of our model and our dedication to bringing advanced embolization therapies to communities across the United States.” She added that as a co-founder, she is proud to see IR Centers’ clinical excellence, innovation, and operational rigor continue to expand into new regions, noting that “our work in Mobile is part of an exciting next chapter in transforming how patients access minimally invasive care nationwide.”

Urology Associates of Mobile’s 75-year legacy provides a strong foundation for integrating advanced IR services into its practice. Known for its deep roots in the community, the practice is staffed by fellowship-trained urologists, cancer specialists, pelvic medicine experts, and leaders in stone disease, reconstructive surgery, and men’s health. The addition of an interventional radiology program elevates this commitment by enabling patients to receive both diagnostic and therapeutic services in a more coordinated, precise, and minimally invasive manner. This integration enhances continuity of care, reduces delays in treatment, and supports a multidisciplinary approach to prevalent conditions within the region.

The Mobile program also showcases IR Centers’ national leadership in quality-driven care. As the steward of the nation’s largest embolization outcomes registry, IR Centers uses real-world data to drive continuous improvement, refine procedural protocols, and maintain uniform standards across all partner sites. The new program in Mobile will operate under these same national standards, incorporating standardized imaging techniques, radiation safety measures, advanced clinical pathways, and technology-supported decision tools. This ensures that every patient treated through the Mobile program benefits from the same precision, safety, and quality oversight found across the IR Centers network.

By bringing these advanced protocols to Alabama, IR Centers and Urology Associates of Mobile are creating one of the most comprehensive outpatient IR–urology integrations in the Southeast. The program is designed to enhance patient satisfaction, reduce unnecessary surgical procedures, improve outcomes through targeted image-guided therapies, and provide long-term relief for conditions previously managed through more invasive means.

With the launch of this partnership, Mobile joins a rapidly expanding network of IR Centers locations across the United States. This growth reinforces the organization’s national leadership in modernizing outpatient specialty care and expanding access to the most advanced minimally invasive therapies available today. Together, IR Centers and Urology Associates of Mobile are establishing a transformative model—one built on high-quality innovation, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a shared commitment to improving the lives of patients throughout Alabama and beyond.

IR Centers® and Urology Associates of Mobile look forward to continuing this important work and building a foundation that brings best-in-class, minimally invasive care to patients across Alabama—delivered with precision, safety, compassion, and the highest standard of clinical excellence.

About IR Centers® / Prostate Centers USA®

IR Centers® is the nation’s only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers™—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com.

