IR Centers® Donates Imaging Equipment to Road2IR to Expand IR Training in East Africa

TYSONS CORNER, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers®, the nation’s leading platform for outpatient Interventional Radiology (IR) management and innovation, has announced the donation of multiple fluoroscopy and angiography units to Road2IR, a global non-profit dedicated to building sustainable IR training programs and expanding access to care in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The donated systems will be deployed across East Africa to support the development of clinical and educational IR infrastructure—bringing minimally invasive, image-guided treatments to regions where access has historically been limited. The initiative marks a significant milestone in the ongoing partnership between IR Centers® and Road2IR, grounded in their shared mission to advance equity in medical innovation through education, equipment, and mentorship.

“This donation is about honoring the global potential of Interventional Radiology and making sure that patients—regardless of where they live—have access to the life-changing procedures our field has developed,” said Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Founder and CEO of IR Centers®.

“Our physicians have dedicated their careers to building IR as a specialty. Now we have the opportunity and responsibility to extend those capabilities to new parts of the world. We’re proud to stand alongside Road2IR as they bring this vision to life.”

The partnership has grown out of ongoing field work, including a recent journey to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where IR Centers® collaborated with the local team at Muhimbili National Hospital to establish a remote, live-streaming audiovisual system for case observation and education. This technology—set up in 2025 with the help of student interns Brayden and Amiya Bagla from Basis Independent McLean School in McLean, VA—enables Tanzanian clinicians to both learn from and teach other providers across the region, reinforcing IR Centers® and Road2IR’s commitment to sustainable, locally led growth.

As part of its long-standing investment in imaging innovation, IR Centers® continues to collaborate with Philips Mobile Surgery to advance imaging algorithms for real-time guidance during complex embolization procedures. This partnership supports both domestic and global efforts to improve clinical outcomes, reduce procedure times, and democratize access to high-quality IR care in resource-limited settings. The strategic alignment with technology leaders such as Philips underscores IR Centers®’ role as not only a care provider, but also a driver of forward-looking, data-informed innovation in interventional healthcare.

“This generous donation from IR Centers® gives our mission real infrastructure—equipment that can transform hospitals, build training capacity, and most importantly, treat patients,” said Dr. Fabian Laage Gaupp, Co-Founder and Director of Road2IR, and Assistant Professor of Radiology & Biomedical Imaging at Yale School of Medicine.

“Interventional Radiology is a critical piece of modern medicine, and East Africa has the talent, vision, and energy to lead the way. We’re grateful to partner with organizations like IR Centers® who not only believe in this mission but actively invest in making it a reality.”

About Road2IR

Road2IR is a non-profit organization dedicated to expanding access to Interventional Radiology in low- and middle-income countries by developing sustainable IR training programs in partnership with local institutions. Founded on principles of collaboration, education, and equity, Road2IR works alongside African healthcare professionals to establish local IR training pathways, improve clinical infrastructure, and empower physicians to become leaders in their own communities. For more information, visit www.road2ir.org

About IR Centers®

IR Centers® is the nation’s first and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers®—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers® operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and leads in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and international collaboration. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com

