IR Centers and Rio Grande Urology Announce Grand Opening of Advanced Interventional Radiology Program in El Paso

National Interventional Radiology leader expands to El Paso, bringing advanced embolization therapies and world-class minimally invasive care to West Texas.

Expanding advanced embolization services to El Paso ensures patients across West Texas gain local access to world-class, minimally invasive care from the nation’s leading IR specialists.” — Sandeep Bagla, M.D., CEO, IR Centers®

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IR Centers® and Prostate Centers USA® are pleased to announce the official grand opening of a new outpatient interventional radiology program in partnership with Rio Grande Urology (RGU), one of the region’s most established and respected urologic groups. This collaboration represents a major milestone in expanding access to advanced, minimally invasive treatment options across West Texas and strengthens IR Centers’ statewide presence, now serving patients through programs in Austin, Dallas, and El Paso.

This new program brings world-class embolization therapies, advanced clinical protocols, and the nation’s largest interventional radiology quality registry directly to the El Paso community. By combining IR Centers’ nationally recognized standards with RGU’s longstanding reputation for exemplary regional care, patients will now have access to a comprehensive suite of minimally invasive procedures delivered by some of the most experienced interventional radiology specialists in the United States. Reflecting on the significance of the partnership, Dr. Jeffrey Spier, CEO and President of Rio Grande Urology and President-Elect of LUGPA, noted that partnering with IR Centers aligns with RGU’s mission to deliver comprehensive, high-quality, patient-centered urologic care, adding that integrating advanced outpatient interventional radiology “strengthens the services available to our community and expands access to innovative treatment options that improve outcomes and quality of life, bringing world-class care directly to the people of West Texas.”

Through this collaboration, patients will now have access to advanced services such as Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) for BPH, hemorrhoid artery embolization (HAE), genicular artery embolization (GAE) for chronic knee pain, pelvic venous and musculoskeletal embolization for chronic pain and venous disorders, along with a broad range of oncologic and diagnostic image-guided interventions. These therapies will be offered within a fully integrated outpatient model that aligns IR Centers’ national clinical pathways, evidence-based standards, and coordinated patient-navigation programs with RGU’s deep commitment to accessible and high-quality specialty care.

Dr. Sandeep Bagla, Chief Executive Officer of IR Centers® and Founder of Prostate Centers USA®, emphasized the importance of expanding these services in Texas. He stated that IR Centers® is honored to partner with Rio Grande Urology to broaden access to advanced embolization therapies in El Paso, describing Texas as “a key region for innovation in interventional radiology, with Austin, Dallas, and now El Paso representing three of our most advanced IR Centers® locations.” He emphasized that the organization’s goal is to deliver the highest standard of minimally invasive care, supported by the nation’s largest quality program, standardized outcomes tracking, and the most experienced embolization specialists in the country—ensuring that patients in West Texas receive the same level of care offered at leading centers nationwide.

Adding perspective on the technical depth and innovation behind the program, Dr. Alex Pavidapha, Chief Medical Officer for Innovation & Development at IR Centers®, noted that the therapies now available in El Paso reflect more than a decade of development and refinement by IR Centers physicians. He explained that many of the embolization procedures delivered through this program—including PAE, HAE, and GAE—were shaped by IR Centers’ leadership in clinical trials, procedural standardization, and real-world outcomes research. According to Dr. Pavidapha, expanding these innovations into new regions “ensures that patients benefit from the most advanced techniques, the highest safety standards, and the most experienced specialists in the field.”

IR Centers’ national IR-urology platform is built on a foundation of quality, innovation, and integrated care. The organization maintains the largest outcomes and quality registry for embolization procedures in the United States, enabling transparent reporting, ongoing research, and continuous clinical improvement. Through nationally standardized imaging protocols, comprehensive radiation-safety initiatives, proprietary technology-driven decision tools, and deeply integrated care pathways with urology practices, IR Centers delivers consistent, high-level outcomes across its national footprint. This collaboration with RGU reflects one of the most comprehensive IR–urology integrations in the country, demonstrating superior clinical outcomes, improved patient satisfaction, and significant reductions in unnecessary surgery. Together, IR Centers® and Rio Grande Urology are establishing a new standard for outpatient specialty care in West Texas and expanding access to some of the most advanced minimally invasive therapies available in modern medicine.

About IR Centers® / Prostate Centers USA®

IR Centers® is the nation’s only founding and leading integrated platform dedicated to the delivery, management, and innovation of Interventional Radiology services within outpatient specialty care. Through its affiliated brands—including Prostate Centers USA®, Hemorrhoid Centers®, and Ortho Centers™—the company partners with urology, GI, and orthopedic practices to bring advanced embolization and image-guided therapies to patients in convenient, physician-led settings. IR Centers operates in more than 25 markets across the U.S. and is a leader in outcomes-driven research, technology development, and collaborative specialty care. For more information, visit www.ircenters.com.

About Rio Grande Urology (RGU)

Rio Grande Urology is one of the largest and most respected urology practices in West Texas, serving the region for over 60 years. With a team of fellowship-trained physicians and advanced practitioners, RGU provides comprehensive care across men's health, urologic oncology, female pelvic medicine, kidney stone disease, reconstructive surgery, and radiation oncology. As a LUGPA-affiliated practice, RGU is committed to delivering integrated, high-quality specialty care through a patient-centered, evidence-based approach.

More: https://rgu.us.com

Media Contact

IR Centers® – Corporate Communications

Email: marco@ircenters.com

Website: www.ircenters.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.