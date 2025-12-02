NDIS Commission Revokes Approval of JPS Audit Specialists; GCC acquires Audit Work and Intellectual Property

GCC acquires JPS Audit Work and Intellectual Property

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NDIS Commission Revokes Approval of JPS Audit Specialists as an Approved Quality Auditor; Global Compliance Certification (GCC) acquires Audit Work and Intellectual PropertyThe National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) Quality and Safeguards Commission has revoked the approval of JPS Audit Specialists (JPS) as an Approved Quality Auditor (AQA). As part of this development, Global Compliance Certification (GCC) has acquired the audit work and intellectual property previously held by JPS.NDIS providers who have engaged JPS for audit services will be contacted directly with clear guidance regarding the transition of their current or upcoming audits. Providers are encouraged to review their options carefully, see if they can supported in their audit processes by Global Compliance Certification or engage an alternative AQA.Importantly, transitioning to a different AQA will not affect an organisation’s NDIS registration. Providers will retain full continuity of registration status throughout the transition process, regardless of which AQA they choose to engage in moving forward.The priority during this period is to ensure that provider operations continue smoothly and that the quality of services delivered to participants remains uncompromised. Support is available to help providers navigate the transition with confidence, maintain compliance, and uphold participant safety and wellbeing.About Global Compliance Certification:Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is a leading Australian independent certification body for Quality, Safety, Environment, Information Security, Food Safety, NDIS and other Management Systems accredited by JASANZ. GCC provides value-added certification services to the Government, Public, and Private Sector Organizations. GCC is a professional organisation backed by a team of trained, quality-conscious, experienced auditors & technical experts.

