SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Compliance Certification (GCC) Achieves Historic ANAB Accreditation for its ISO 27001 Certifications.First Australian Certification Body to Secure North American Recognition for Information Security.Sydney, Australia – Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is proud to announce that it has successfully achieved accreditation from the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) for ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certification. This milestone makes GCC the only Australian certification body to hold ANAB accreditation for ISO 27001, marking a significant achievement in the Australian compliance and certification landscape.GCC now operates dual accreditations, maintaining its existing JASANZ (Joint Accreditation System of Australia and New Zealand) accreditation while expanding into North American markets through ANAB recognition. This positions GCC as a genuinely international certification provider with credentials respected across Australia, APAC, North America, and beyond.Why This MattersANAB is North America's largest and most respected multi-disciplinary accreditation body, with stringent assessment criteria. Organisations certified by ANAB-accredited bodies gain competitive advantage in U.S., Canadian, and multinational supply chains. For Australian businesses operating internationally or partnering with North American organisations, ANAB-accredited ISO 27001 certification provides enhanced credibility and market access.GCC's dual accreditation model allows Australian and APAC businesses to achieve:• Global market recognition across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and beyond• Supply chain advantage with multinational and U.S.-based partners• Regulatory compliance for organisations with international operations• Competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected global economyMessage from Managing Director, Mousa Sharifi" This ANAB accreditation is a game-changer for GCC. We're the only Australian certification body to achieve it for ISO 27001. Our clients demanded global recognition, especially in North America, and we've delivered. This dual accreditation unlocks new markets and competitive edges for businesses expanding internationally. Our team earned this through relentless excellence in audits, independence, and technical precision. I'm immensely proud. Now we offer clients unmatched choice: JASANZ, ANAB, or both – at prices that make global compliance accessible. GCC is leading the way." – Mousa Sharifi, Managing Director, GCCThe ANAB assessor, Steve Holladay, following a detailed and rigorous audit process, commended GCC's operational strengths: excellent detail in audit reports clearly demonstrating conformance evidence across certification scope, criteria, and objectives; outstanding demonstration of auditor competency and monitoring processes; and GCC's own implementation and internal auditing of ISO 27001 conformance.About Global Compliance Certification:Global Compliance Certification (GCC) is a leading independent certification body for Quality, Safety, Environment, Information Security, Food Safety, NDIS and other Management Systems accredited by JASANZ. GCC provides value-added certification services to the Government, Public, and Private Sector Organizations. We are a professional organisation backed by a team of trained, quality-conscious, experienced auditors & technical experts.

