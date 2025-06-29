Joy Medical Introduces Seasonal IV Therapy Option to Support Travel-Related Wellness Needs, Before and After Travel

Prioritize your wellness with physician-led IV Therapy treatments designed to keep the immune system strong, energy levels high, and hydration in check.

Travel can place physical stress on the body, and IV therapy may be a useful option for individuals looking to manage the effects of long flights, jet lag, or changes in routine.” — Dr. Ali Sheybani, founder of Joy Medical

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As travel increases during the summer months, Joy Medical has announced the availability of IV therapy treatments tailored to support patients before and after travel. The offerings are part of the clinic’s physician-led wellness services and are designed to address hydration, fatigue, and nutrient depletion associated with long-distance travel.Whether you're preparing for a sun-soaked getaway or recovering from jet lag and travel fatigue, Joy Medical offers tailored IV Therapy solutions to support your body's unique needs. Each infusion is administered under medical supervision, ensuring optimal safety, efficacy, and results.Dr. Ali Sheybani, founder of Joy Medical, noted that travel can place physical stress on the body, and IV therapy may be a useful option for individuals looking to manage the effects of long flights, jet lag, or changes in routine. “These treatments are developed to address common issues like immune strain and dehydration in a medically supervised setting,” said Sheybani.Available IV therapy options include:• Immune system support before boarding your flight• Hydration and energy replenishment after long journeys• Vitamin and nutrient restoration to combat travel stress• Fast-acting relief from fatigue, headaches, and dehydrationConveniently located in Sherman Oaks , Joy Medical makes it easy to schedule IV infusions around your travel plans. Patients can choose from a variety of customized formulas including Immune Boost, Energy Recharge, and Recovery Plus—all designed to promote optimal wellness, performance, and balance.Appointments can be scheduled directly through www.joymedical.com , or by calling (818) 464-4870.About Joy MedicalJoy Medical is a premier concierge-style medical practice located in Sherman Oaks, California, offering comprehensive internal medicine and wellness services. With a focus on personalized care and prevention, Joy Medical delivers high-impact solutions that support long-term vitality and quality of life.

