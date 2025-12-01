Fort Bend Women’s Center Faces Increase in Demand for Critical Services and Over $800K in Funding Cuts

Your support is vital at a pivotal moment for Fort Bend Women’s Center. Like many nonprofits, we’re working through a difficult phase — facing funding cuts at the time the need has nearly doubled.” — Josh Brown, CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A recent rise in domestic violence incidents across the Houston area has underscored what Fort Bend Women’s Center says it is seeing every day: a growing number of survivors are turning to the organization for safety and support at a time when financial resources are declining.The organization reports that the number of survivors seeking services has nearly doubled in the past year. In 2024, Fort Bend Women’s Center served an average of 267 survivors per month. Today, that figure has climbed to 410 survivors per month, including women, children and families seeking emergency shelter, safety planning, counseling and long-term stabilization.At the same time, the nonprofit has experienced more than $800,000 in lost government funding this year. Leaders say the combination of increased need and reduced resources has created an urgent gap that requires community support.“Your support is vital at a pivotal moment for Fort Bend Women’s Center. Like many nonprofits, we’re working through a difficult phase — facing funding cuts at the exact time the need has nearly doubled. Your monthly gift keeps our doors open, and your voice helps spread hope and healing,” says Josh Brown, CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center.Fort Bend Women’s Center is urging the public to contribute during the holiday season, noting that monthly donations provide the most reliable support. One-time contributions and community awareness are also encouraged.Donations can be made at www.fbwc.org/be-the-light According to the organization, each dollar donated generated an estimated $8 to $10 in measurable community benefit. In 2024, Fort Bend Women’s Center helped 3,322 survivors and children rebuild their lives—creating over $14.7 million in community impact value for Fort Bend County.- 414 clients accessed emergency shelter, generating an estimated $3.5 million in shelter cost avoidance.- 56,220 meals provided to residents, valued at approximately $281,000.- 4,150 mental health sessions delivered, representing $622,000 in equivalent therapy value.- 183 adults and 279 children secured permanent housing, resulting in $4.7 million in avoided rental subsidy costs.- 199 children participated in youth programs, contributing to an estimated $278,000 in lifetime productivity gains.- 8,914 hotline calls answered, providing crisis intervention and avoiding an estimated $4.4 million in public-safety costs.- 740 hours of legal services provided, valued at approximately $222,000.- 8,119 hours of case management delivered, valued at approximately $405,000.- $197,000 in essential goods distributed through ThriftWise, the organization’s resale stores.For more information on how you can support, please contact Resource Development Director, Patty Holt at Pholt@fbwc.org or 281-344-5761.About Fort Bend Women' s CenterFort Bend Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Our mission is to assist, protect, and prevent violence against all survivors, including men and children, within the Greater Houston Area. Since 1980, we have helped over 61,000 survivors rebuild their lives, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to survive, revive, and thrive.

