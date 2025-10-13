Healing & Hope Luncheon This Week: Marcia Clark to Keynote Fort Bend Women’s Center’s 8th Annual Event

Marcia Clark, photo by Coral von Zumwalt

SUGAR LAND , TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fort Bend Women’s Center is excited to announce that the 8th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon will take place this Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the Houston Marriott Sugar Land. Attorney, author, and legal analyst Marcia Clark will headline the event as keynote speaker.Timed to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the luncheon serves as both a powerful gathering and a public call to action. It unites community leaders, advocates, and supporters to raise critical funds and awareness for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. As a cornerstone fundraiser, it directly supports Fort Bend Women’s Center programs that thousands of survivors depend on—services that have seen nearly double the number of clients each month in 2025 compared to previous years.Marcia Clark, widely known as the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, has since built a distinguished career as an attorney, television legal analyst, and bestselling author. She has covered high-profile cases for major news networks, authored several novels and memoirs, and regularly speaks on issues of justice, legal advocacy, and gender equality. Her work as a public advocate and commentator continues to inspire audiences across the country.“We are honored to welcome Marcia Clark to this year’s Healing & Hope Luncheon,” said Josh Brown, CEO of Fort Bend Women’s Center. “Her perspective reinforces why our work matters—expanding access to safety, counseling, legal advocacy and wraparound services. Together, we can build a community where every survivor is met with dignity, respect and the resources to rebuild.”In conjunction with the luncheon, Fort Bend Women’s Center is hosting a Virtual Silent Auction —open to the public and accessible to all, with no luncheon ticket required. Online bidding is now live and available 24/7 through 7 PM on October 15. The auction features a thoughtfully curated collection of unique items and experiences, with every bid directly supporting the Center’s mission to provide safety, shelter, and a path forward for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.With a history of sold-out events and strong community support, this year’s luncheon is expected to draw a large audience of business leaders, advocates, and supporters. Individual tickets are available for $150 until 12pm on October 14th.This year’s luncheon is presented by PCCA, whose generous support makes the event possible.For more information, contact Resource Development Director Patty Holt at Pholt@fbwc.org or 281-344-5761.About Fort Bend Women' s CenterFort Bend Women’s Center is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic and sexual abuse. Our mission is to assist, protect, and prevent violence against all survivors, including men and children, within the Greater Houston Area. Since 1980, we have helped over 61,000 survivors rebuild their lives, providing them with the guidance and resources needed to survive, revive, and thrive.

