Oakberry Trails Selected as Filming Location for HAR Commercial Featuring New Model Homes

Oakberry Trails, a 262-acre master-planned community, has been selected as a filming location for a commercial for the Houston Association of REALTORS® (HAR).

WALLER , TX, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oakberry Trails, a 262-acre master-planned community in Waller, has been selected as a key filming location for an upcoming commercial for the Houston Association of REALTORS(HAR).The commercial will spotlight the model homes at Oakberry Trails along with three of the community’s featured builders: New Home Co., Village Builders and K. HovnanianHomes. The commercial will focus on how homebuyers can navigate the market with confidence and clarity.With six new model homes now open for tours, Oakberry Trails offers an authentic backdrop for the production—capturing the community’s -rustic-inspired architecture, natural surroundings, and growing momentum as one of Waller’s newest destinations for homebuyers.Filming will also include several well-known Houston-area real estate agents, further highlighting the community as a place where trusted professionals bring buyers to explore new opportunities.“We deeply value the real estate community, and we’re proud to support HAR in this effort,” said Nour Barazi of Ryko Development. “Being selected as a filming location is a tremendous honor for Oakberry Trails and a moment of pride for our builders, our partners, and everyone who has helped shape this community.”Filming is scheduled to take place on-site this month across model homes within the community. The commercial is anticipated to debut in regional digital and broadcast placements following production.ABOUT RYKO DEVELOPMENTEstablished in 1991, Ryko Development, Inc. is a distinguished developer in the Houston area, recognized as “Developer of the Year” by Greater Houston Builders Association and “Best Developer in Ft. Bend” by Fort Bend Sun’s Reader’s Choice Awards. Ryko credits the success of its communities to the thoughtful planning, detailed design, and unwavering focus by its talented team of engineers, architects, and builders.Ryko is dedicated to shaping a brighter future with its latest developments, focusing on sustainable community-building and innovative infrastructure that not only preserves long-term value but also resonates with the evolving needs and lifestyles of today’s market. By tailoring amenities to meet current demographic preferences, Ryko is not just constructing spaces but nurturing environments where families and communities can thrive for generations to come.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.