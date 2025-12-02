TIGHITCO OVERHAUL SUPPORT SERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT FOR UH-60 BLACK HAWK EXHAUST DUCTS

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO, a leading provider of aerospace and defense solutions, is proud to announce that its Overhaul Support Services (OSS) division has been awarded a five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the United States Army to perform overhaul and repair services for the UH-60 Black Hawk Left-Hand and Right-Hand Exhaust Ducts.OSS/TIGHITCO has been designated as the sole-source approved contractor, reaffirming its position as a trusted partner to the U.S. military. OSS also served as the prime contractor for the previous UH-60 exhaust duct repair contract from 2020 through 2025. The new contract work will be performed at TIGHITCO’s East Granby, Connecticut facility, known for its specialized capabilities in complex aerospace MRO services.“This contract underscores the confidence our military partners place in TIGHITCO’s ability to deliver reliable, mission‑critical support,” said Mark Withrow, Chief Executive Officer of TIGHITCO. “Our Overhaul Support Services team continues to demonstrate exceptional capability, and we are honored to help sustain the UH‑60 Black Hawk fleet with precision and pride.”“This award reinforces our strong track record in supporting the UH-60 platform and highlights the trust placed in our team by our defense partners,” added Shawn Hawks, Vice President of Complex Composites at TIGHITCO. “We’re proud to continue delivering proven, reliable MRO solutions for such an operationally essential aircraft.”The contract period runs from 2025 through November of 2030, ensuring long-term support for the UH-60 fleet through the reliable inspection, overhaul, and repair of critical exhaust duct components.TIGHITCO’s Overhaul Support Services division provides comprehensive MRO capabilities for exhaust systems, engine hardware, nacelle components, and structural assemblies. With a focus on quality, precision, and mission support, OSS delivers dependable solutions that meet the exacting standards of both military and commercial aerospace customers.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.comAbout TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc.Malissa Nesmith | VP Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@tighitco.com

