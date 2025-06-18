TIGHITCO OVERHAUL SUPPORT SERVICES SIGNS LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO , a leader in aerospace and defense solutions, is proud to announce that its Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) division, Overhaul Support Services (OSS), has signed a three-year Long-Term Agreement (LTA) with Pratt & Whitney Engine Services. The agreement, signed on June 9, 2025, covers the Alkaline Cleaning and Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection (FPI) of PWC800 series Blisk Fans.“We are excited to announce that on June 9th, 2025, Overhaul Support Services and Pratt & Whitney Engine Services signed a 3-year LTA to support the Alkaline Cleaning and Fluorescent Penetrant Inspection of PWC 800 Blisk Fans,” said Brett Gillespie, General Manager of OSS. “This is a significant achievement that allows us to support P&W Engine Services-supplied SPOPS and positions our team to support additional requirements in the future. We are qualified to provide FAA certifications that align with industry standards for non-destructive testing in aviation. We look forward to providing essential Alkaline Cleaning and NDT services to our valued customer.”Shawn Hawks, Vice President/GM of TIGHITCO, added, “This agreement highlights our continued momentum in expanding capabilities at OSS and our growing partnership with Pratt & Whitney. Our ability to deliver certified, high-quality NDT services speaks to the dedication of our team and the trust we’ve earned across the industry. We’re proud to support the PWC800 platform and are committed to exceeding expectations at every stage.”The PWC800 engine family powers modern aircraft such as Gulfstream business jets and other next-generation platforms. This agreement strengthens OSS’s role as a trusted MRO provider, offering industry-certified inspection and cleaning capabilities critical to engine reliability and safety.This milestone builds upon OSS’s previously awarded repair program for PWC800 Blisk Fans and reflects the continued confidence Pratt & Whitney places in TIGHITCO’s technical expertise, quality, and customer commitment.TIGHITCO’s Overhaul Support Services division continues to lead the way in delivering innovative MRO solutions for the aerospace industry, supported by its skilled technicians, state-of-the-art equipment, and a relentless focus on safety and performance.For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.comAbout TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.

