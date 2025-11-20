TIGHITCO INTRODUCES NEW TECHNOLOGY TO STREAMLINE CRITICAL MANUFACTURING PROCESS

LADSON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TIGHITCO , Inc., a leader in advanced composite structures and assemblies and thermal insulation solutions, has introduced a next-generation automated balancing technology that enhances the precision and repeatability of aerospace structures. The advanced system integrates robotics, closed-loop sensing, and real-time measurement analytics to deliver exceptionally consistent balance characteristics across a wide range of lift surfaces and rotating assemblies.Developed by TIGHITCO’s automation team, the new process replaces a traditionally manual, variable-prone operation with a controlled, data-driven solution. This improvement allows TIGHITCO to tighten tolerances, reduce rework, and increase throughput—ultimately enabling the company to meet demanding customer schedules without extending lead time or compromising quality.The technology is designed to support aerospace structures found in commercial, defense, and rotorcraft platforms, where precise balance is essential to performance, safety, and long-term reliability. By eliminating variation in a key step of component manufacturing, TIGHITCO strengthens its ability to support both legacy programs and emerging next-generation platforms.“This technology changes the landscape for how aerospace structures are manufactured and exacting tolerances are maintained with absolute efficiency at TIGHITCO,” said Daniel Hinson, VP of Quality and Engineering at TIGHITCO, Inc. “It demonstrates the strength of our team and our ongoing commitment to delivering measurable value to our customers.”“This innovation highlights our leadership in advanced composites and our drive to remain ahead of the industry, while exceeding customer expectations” said Mark Withrow, President and CEO of TIGHITCO. “It represents a significant leap forward for our organization. This isn’t just a refinement of our process. It expands what we can deliver to our expanding customer base. The team’s dedication to innovation continues to set TIGHITCO apart from our competitors.”For more information on the TIGHITCO advancements, visit www.tighitco.com or email info@tighitco.com.About TIGHITCOSince 1944, TIGHITCO has been a leader in the aerospace and defense industry. The Aerostructures Division was established in 1972. With a prime focus on advanced composite aerostructures, metallic, soft goods and molded insulation systems, sheet metal forming and MRO, TIGHITCO has developed a reputation as a key player in the industry. TIGHITCO’s meticulous craftsmanship achieves the high quality that the aerospace industry demands, providing full lifecycle support of all products from conceptual design development, to testing and first part qualification/certification.Being fully integrated, and able to quickly move through analysis, tooling, and fabrication, TIGHITCO will make any project an easy transition from a build-to-print to a quality part. TIGHITCO offers full-service solutions; maintaining the unique ability to incorporate engineering expertise and manufacturing talent to rapidly produce new products for defense and commercial customers. TIGHITCO is Nadcap and ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D accredited, with a proven track record of nearly five decades of manufacturing.TIGHITCO, Inc. Malissa Nesmith | VP of Sales & Business Development316-866-0750 | mnesmith@TIGHITCO.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.