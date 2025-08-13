Hollywood Community Foundation announces $40,000 in grants to help make area 'Cleaner, Brighter and Safer'

Hollywood Community Foundation offers grant program to local nonprofits

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hollywood Community Foundation (HCF) is pleased to announce the opening of applications for the “Cleaner, Brighter, Safer” grant program, in an amount totaling $40,000, designed to support nonprofits dedicated to making a positive impact in Hollywood.

The application period runs from August 13 through September 30, with grants of between $5,000 and $8,000 to be awarded by a panel comprised of HCF board members. Applications must be from 501c3 nonprofit organizations.

“Our goal with these grants is to provide support for projects aligning with our campaign to make Hollywood cleaner, brighter and safer,” said Steve Nissen, President & CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and of the Foundation. “That includes projects that contribute to the economic success and wellbeing of our vibrant community.”

“As a brand, Hollywood is celebrated around the world for its glitz and glamor,” Matthew Fritch, Vice President, Global Security, Environmental, Health and Safety for The MBS Group, and chair of the Hollywood Community Foundation, said. “Our goal is to help restore more of that luster to the streets of Hollywood. And there are many local nonprofits that can help us achieve that goal.”

This $40,000 grant program represents only the latest initiative from the Hollywood Community Foundation in its efforts to lift up the neighborhoods it serves. Earlier this year, the HCF committed $75,000 in improvements to three fire stations that serve Hollywood: Los Angeles Fire Stations 27, 82, and 76.

The full application form and details can be found at HollywoodCommunityFoundation.org.

For grant-related inquiries, please email: foundation@hollywoodchamber.net.

