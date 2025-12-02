illumicell AI Becomes the First Startup to Join the Prestigious STS Forum

The illumicell AI team at STS Forum Kyoto. Dr. Michel Bielecki addresses the room at STS Forum Kyoto.

This appointment marks the first time in the global forum’s history that a startup has been granted membership.

The inclusion of a cutting-edge startup like illumicell AI [in the STS Forum] signals a pivotal moment for how we integrate disruptive technologies into global health strategy.” — Dr. Henry McKinnell, Former Chairman and CEO of Pfizer

KYOTO, JAPAN, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- illumicell AI , an American-Swiss startup pioneering AI-powered cell-in-fluid diagnostics, has been officially voted in as a member of the Science and Technology in Society (STS) Forum . This marks the first time in the forum’s history that a startup has been granted membership.Often described as the World Economic Forum of Science, the STS Forum convenes global leaders across government, academia, and industry to shape the future of science-policy collaboration. Membership is a curated and permanent status that is reserved for organizations whose innovations are deemed to have long-term societal implications.“Becoming the first startup member of STS Forum is an honor, and demonstrates that illumicell AI’s work is strategically relevant to shaping global science practice and policy,” said Michel Bielecki, MD, MPH , Co-Founder of illumicell AI. “Our mission has always been to make diagnostic insights accessible and actionable in real time. This endorsement reinforces that using AI in healthcare isn’t just a technical revolution, it is a public health responsibility.”At the STS Forum in Kyoto, illumicell AI co-founders Dr. Bielecki and Jeyla Sadikova joined panels of global leaders to discuss AI’s future role and impact in global industries. Dr. Bielecki represented illumicell AI for AI in Healthcare: Diagnostics, Physicians, and Patients. This conversation explored how AI literacy must become a foundational part of medical education and the need for AI-literate clinicians who are fluent in data processes, while still holding a healthy dose of discipline and skepticism around the limits of machine learning. Meanwhile, Sadikova represented illumicell AI for a panel on AI Opportunities: A Historical Perspective for a Look Into the Future.illumicell AI’s recognition as the first STS Forum startup member validates the company’s technology has the potential to shape the future of global care through science and technology. This endorsement has been strongly supported by key leaders in the science and medical industries.“The STS Forum strives to ensure that scientific innovation delivers real, measurable benefits to both patients and society,” said Dr. Henry McKinnell, Former Chairman and CEO of Pfizer. “The inclusion of a cutting-edge startup like illumicell AI signals a pivotal moment for how we integrate disruptive technologies into global health strategy.”“Having illumicell AI join as the first startup member of STS Forum is a historic, symbolic step,” said Felix Moesner, Switzerland’s Science Consul and CEO of Swissnex in Japan. “It both highlights Switzerland’s leadership in deeptech-driven innovation and the importance of aligning research, entrepreneurship, and governance to build trust in science.”With STS membership, illumicell AI joins an elite network of institutions including national laboratories, top-tier universities, and Fortune 100 companies. The recognition positions the startup not only as a medical technology innovator, but also secures a seat at the table where global healthcare standards are shaped.About illumicell AIFounded in 2023, illumicell AI is an American-Swiss startup transforming how clinicians analyze the most fundamental unit of health: the cell in fluid. With real-time diagnostics and an ever-growing data layer, the platform redefines how and where modern medicine begins.For press inquiries, please contact Candice Smith at candice@frenchpresspr.com.For additional photos, visit: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1paN6iw3NimMKtgWrmKv60FZEg5gv8Qt9?ths=true

