Umami House Partners With FarmKind To Support Better Farming Practices With Every Meat Dish

The gourmet burger joint will now fund high‑impact, farming reform charities for every serving of meat it sells, at no extra cost to diners.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Umami House, the new “stealth‑impact” burger joint from impact food entrepreneur Amit Tewari, announces a landmark partnership with FarmKind , a nonprofit that makes it easy for anyone to help end factory farming by directing donations to expert-recommended charities. The collaboration makes Umami House the first Australian restaurant to proactively contribute to improving farming welfare standards through its meat dishes, by channeling cents‑per‑serving into a balanced portfolio of charities that are reforming factory farming worldwide. Umami House is in the business of meat, and we hope to make meat even better by infusing grass-fed and finished beef with shiitake mushrooms, unleashing delicious umami flavours,” said Amit Tewari, founder of Umami House. “Partnering with FarmKind helps us improve the animal industry, by funding organizations that drive real change to improve the lives of animals.”Using FarmKind’s Compassion Calculator (a tool modeled after carbon offsetting, but focused on driving animal welfare and climate impact improvements), the non-profit calculated the donations Umami House needed to account for the welfare impact associated with each beef or bacon order. These contributions are paid entirely by the business, reflecting Umami House’s mission to reshape mainstream meat consumption without passing costs on to customers.Why It Matters1. Factory farming dominates Australia’s meat supply despite an RSPCA poll showing that 92 % of respondents were “concerned about animal welfare in food production.”2. FarmKind makes meaningful change affordable for any food business, with offsets starting at 1¢ for pork, 2¢ for egg, 3¢ for beef, and 17¢ for chicken per serving.3. The model offers a new solution for restaurants that don’t want to compromise between providing customers with the products they love and addressing consumer demand for responsible dining: By contributing to animal-welfare improvements, customers can enjoy the food they love, while helping move the food system in a kinder direction.“While Umami House already sources the highest-welfare meat options available, their commitment to funding systemic change in animal welfare demonstrates how forward-thinking restaurants can help transform the broader food system,” added Aidan Alexander, the Sydney-raised co‑founder of FarmKind. “For just a few cents per serving, food and hospitality organizations can spare thousands of animals from the worst suffering.”FarmKind invites fellow restaurants, food‑service providers, and conscious consumers to follow Umami House’s lead and join the movement for a kinder food system.About FarmKindFarmKind is a nonprofit that accelerates the end of factory farming by steering donations to the most cost‑effective, evidence‑based animal charities. Their Compassion Calculator allows businesses and individuals to quantify dietary impact and fund targeted reforms.farmkind.giving | compassioncalculator.orgAbout Umami HouseFounded by former medical doctor Amit Tewari, Umami House is a Sydney burger joint that infuses 30% umami mushroom into every beef patty, helping enhance the umami flavours and juiciness of beef, while utilizing sources from higher‑welfare farms: delivering full‑flavor burgers with a lighter footprint.umamihouse.com.auPlease contact Candice Smith, candice@frenchpresspr.com, with any questions or media inquiries.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.