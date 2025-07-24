Medal of Honor Recipient, Will Swenson, Joins illumicell AI’s Board of Directors

The highly decorated U.S. Army officer is using his platform to champion globally accessible diagnostics for male military health and clean-water safety.

With illumicell AI’s portable scanner, a medic could check biological fluids or confirm safe drinking water. And that’s all before a sample ever leaves the base.” — Will Swenson, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret. MOH)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- illumicell AI , the Harvard–based company using artificial intelligence and deep-space scanning technology to unlock health insights from biological fluids, has welcomed Will Swenson, Lieutenant Colonel (Ret. MOH) to their Board of Directors.Swenson’s appointment comes amid growing concern about male health in the U.S. military. Research shows that active-duty service members of all sexes are at heightened risk for fertility challenges due to deployment-related stress, environmental toxin exposure, traumatic brain injury, and disrupted hormonal health. Yet access to early, effective diagnostics remains limited.illumicell AI’s portable scanner replaces the traditional microscope, delivering AI-powered real-time cell analysis anywhere in the world.Beyond male health diagnostics, the illumicell AI platform is being adapted to test blood, urine, and even field water for contamination, giving medics a lightweight “pop-up clinic” for humanitarian and defense missions in areas where reliable lab access is scarce.This dual- or tri-use capability is particularly appealing to the U.S. Army, as illumicell AI's technology offers military-grade diagnostic support that can function autonomously in traditional healthcare settings, remote military missions, and potentially even in space-based or other extreme operational environments.“Readiness isn’t just about weapons and training, it’s about health you can measure in real time,” said Swenson. “With illumicell AI’s portable scanner, a medic could check biological fluids or confirm safe drinking water. And that’s all before a sample ever leaves the base. That level of access will protect our troops now and the families they hope to build later.”A former U.S. Army infantry officer, Swenson received the Medal of Honor in 2013 for his heroism during the 2009 Battle of Ganjgal in Afghanistan. Since retiring from active duty, he has since advised policymakers, venture funds, and dual-use technology startups on national-security innovations in government and civilian sectors. Today, he serves as an advisor to Context Ventures and partners with dual-use startups focused on health, defense, and public benefit.“Will Swenson’s enduring leadership and deep expertise at the intersection of defense and innovation will be instrumental as we bring our platform from prototype to global scale,” said Dr. Michel Bielecki, co-founder and CEO of illumicell AI. “He understands what’s at stake for our veterans and active-duty service members and brings a mission-aligned urgency to solving the fertility crisis within and beyond the military.”Swenson joins the board as illumicell AI builds on strong momentum, including a $2.5 million pre-seed raise in April 2025 and recognition by Techstars, Harvard Innovation Lab, and MedTech syndicates, the venture arm of the American Urological Association as one of the top 10 startups shaping the future of urology.About illumicell AIFounded in 2023, Swiss-American startup illumicell AI is transforming how clinicians analyze the most fundamental unit of health: the cell in fluid. With real-time diagnostics and an ever-growing data layer, the platform redefines how and where modern medicine begins.Media Contact:

