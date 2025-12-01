Nicole Valentine Joins Prosprous.ai as Senior Advisor

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosprous.ai, a public benefit corporation building culturally fluent, AI-powered tools to support the financial lives of underserved Americans, today announced that Nicole Valentine, FinTech Director at the Milken Institute, has joined the company as a Senior Advisor.Valentine brings deep expertise at the intersection of financial innovation, policy, and inclusion. At the Milken Institute, she leads the FinTech program where her work focuses on expanding access to capital, advancing financial inclusion, and promoting transparency and responsible innovation in financial technology.“We’re incredibly fortunate to welcome Nicole as a Senior Advisor,” said Jason Huemer, CEO of Prosprous. “Her experience working with policymakers, industry leaders, and communities at the front lines of financial exclusion will be invaluable as we build AI that people can genuinely trust with their financial lives. Nicole has been pushing the conversation on inclusive fintech for years, and we’re honored to have her help guide our work.”At Prosprous.ai, Valentine will advise on strategy, product, and governance with a particular focus on:· Embedding financial inclusion and equity into the company’s AI design and deployment· Bridging emerging AI capabilities with real-world safeguards around consumer protection· Building partnerships across philanthropy, advocacy, and industry to scale impact for underserved communities“Prosprous.ai is confronting one of fintech’s most pressing gaps: building AI that genuinely supports communities historically overlooked,” Valentine said. “Their early focus on cultural fluency, dignity, and responsible guardrails is exactly what this moment demands. I’m energized to help shape innovation that honors people’s real experiences and ambitions.”An attorney by training, Valentine previously practiced Mergers & Acquisitions and Securities at Debevoise & Plimpton before serving as Assistant General Counsel and Vice President at Cantor Fitzgerald. She later founded Synergy Business Development, advising CEOs and innovation leaders at Fortune 500 companies, startups, nonprofits, and government agencies.Valentine is a recognized voice on digital assets, Web3, AI, and the future of finance, and has been featured in outlets including CNBC, Forbes, USA Today, Worth, Fox Business, Yahoo Finance, and others.This appointment builds on Prosprous.ai’s public commitment to building ethical, accountable financial AI, including its decision to incorporate as a Public Benefit Corporation and its published principles around guardrails, transparency, and dignity in personal finance.About Prosprous.aiProsprous.ai is a public benefit corporation designing culturally responsive, AI-powered tools to support the financial lives of underserved Americans. By combining lived experience, behavioral insight, and rigorous safeguards, Prosprous.ai aims to help people navigate money with more clarity, control, and confidence, in the language, context, and culture of their real lives. Learn more at www.prosprous.ai Media Contact:info@prosprous.ai

