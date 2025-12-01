New Analysis Finds Nearly 1 in 10 Miles of Global Coastal Waters Show High Plastic Contamination

Draft Poseidon Report Released at AWS re:Invent Highlights Health Implications of Ocean Plastic Pollution

“This is not only a distant ocean problem, but also a coastal crisis - and a human health crisis”.” — Ajay K. Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of HSR.health.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSR.health today released the early draft of its landmark Poseidon Plastic Health Risk Report during AWS re:Invent, unveiling the world’s first AI-driven analysis of plastic contamination and associated health risks across every global coastline.Initial findings show that 9.09% of the world’s coastal waters — spanning from the shoreline to more than 120 miles offshore — contain high or very high levels of plastic contamination. This area represents tens of millions of square miles of near-shore waters, where plastic pollution is most likely to enter seafood chains, wash onto beaches, and expose coastal populations.While satellite images capture large areas at once, the Poseidon team notes that actual contamination is likely concentrated far closer to the coastline,meaning that the health risks to coastal communities may be significantly higher than even the global percentages suggest.“This is not only a distant ocean problem, but also a coastal crisis,” said Ajay K. Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder of HSR.health. “Poseidon offers the clarity governments and communities need to finally understand the scale of the threat and act with precision.”A Milestone for the Global Fight Against Plastic PollutionIn addition to reinforcing HSR.health’s leadership in health risk prediction, Poseidon reframes ocean plastics as a global health emergency, delivering the intelligence needed to accelerate solutions, guide investments, and support communities on the front lines of ocean degradation.Poseidon, the world’s first global plastic health risk prediction platform, is capable of:• Mapping plastic pollution across every global coastline• Identifying health risks from exposure to contaminated waters and seafood• Tracking movement of plastic contaminants through coastal currents• Forecasting future risk hotspotsPoseidon will also let anyone see the plastic contamination level and related health risks at their favorite beaches, beginning in the U.S. and expanding globally.Originally funded by the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Natural Resources Canada (NRCan), with continuation support from AWS through its Social Responsibility and Impact grant, Poseidon provides standardized risk intelligence enabling targeted interventions, tourism protection, climate resilience planning, and new financing mechanisms such as Plastic Health Risk Credits.“Releasing this report at re:Invent acknowledges AWS for helping to make this work possible, and also allows leaders across health, climate, and technology to gain another view of the global nature of the health crisis and the precision with which Poseidon can help them act,” said Ram Peruvemba, MD, FASA, CMO of HSR.health. “This is early-stage intelligence with real-world impact.”The draft report released today is the first of a two-part publication, with the full expanded report coming in January.About HSR.healthHSR.health is redefining health risk analytics through explainable generative AI, geospatial intelligence, and advanced data orchestration. Its patented platform, Anna, turns complex environmental, social, demographic, and clinical datasets into actionable intelligence across various sectors, including health, disaster response, supply chain, and economic risk mitigation.Learn more about Poseidon at its website and portal. Learn more about HSR.health at their website, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and for an advance copy of the Draft Poseidon report, please contact Impact@HSR.health.

Poseidon: Mapping Ocean Plastics, Protecting Lives

