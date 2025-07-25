HSR.health and Clinician Burnout Foundation Join Forces to End Clinician Burnout and Improve Patient Outcomes

Collaboration funds AI risk prediction of burnout risk to safeguard caregivers and their patients

When clinicians are exhausted or depressed, every quality metric, from readmissions to hospital acquired infections, moves in the wrong direction,” — Ajay K Gupta, HSR.health CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSR.health , a leader in geospatial health risk prediction, today announced a strategic partnership with the Clinician Burnout Foundation (CBF), the world’s first and only public charity dedicated to ending clinician burnout and its tragic consequences by underwriting such innovative technology directly into the hands of those in need.By pooling data, technology, and educational outreach resources, the two organizations will provide targeted solutions that protect clinician wellbeing – ultimately reducing healthcare risk, lowering costs, and improving outcomes for patients and providers alike.“When clinicians are exhausted or depressed, every quality metric, from readmissions to hospital acquired infections, moves in the wrong direction,” said Ajay K. Gupta, Co Founder and CEO of HSR.health. “Partnering with CBF allows us to look beyond environmental and social determinants of health and address a critical workforce determinant: the health and wellness of our caregivers.”Recent studies show that over 2/3rd of U.S. healthcare professionals report symptoms of burnout and rates of suicide among physicians remain among the highest of any profession.Jodie Green, CEO and President of the Clinician Burnout Foundation , added: “Our mission is to give solutions, not lip service—proven tools that restore wellbeing across the healthcare workforce. Free. CBF covers the cost so that organizations like HSR.health can deploy pilots of their vital tech and tools to those in critical areas, who may not otherwise have the means.”HRS.health’s Clinician Wellness Intelligence Initiative Supported by CBF Underwriting1. Burnout Risk Mapping – Using a combination of its curated social, environmental, and health outcomes data, its proprietary Care Deserts analysis, along with hospital-specific data, HSR.health’s GeoMD Platform can generate heat maps of clinician burnout risk by facility, specialty, and community.2. Outcome Impact Modeling – Quantify how reductions in burnout translate into improved clinical outcomes (length of stay, readmissions, infection rates) and lower total cost of care.3. Solution Deployment – Offer CBF’s no cost, evidence based wellbeing tools to health systems identified by the analytics as high risk, with progress monitored in real time through the GeoMD Platform.4. Policy Advocacy – Publish findings to inform federal and state policies aimed at protecting clinician mental health and patient safety.Of HSR.health’s solutions, Jodie Green says, “Their predictive analytics will help pinpoint high risk regions, specialties, and institutions so that decision makers have the actionable data they need to intervene sooner and save more lives.”About the Clinician Burnout FoundationThe Clinician Burnout Foundation (CBF) is a 501(c)(3) public charity established to eliminate burnout, depression, moral injury, and suicide among physicians, nurses, and all members of the healthcare workforce. CBF provides free tech, tools, and services designed to restore wellbeing and allow clinicians to focus on patient care rather than administrative burden. Learn more at ClinicianBurnoutFoundation.org.About HSR.healthHSR.health, a 501(c)(3) healthcare research non-profit, is at the forefront of health risk analytics, utilizing geospatial intelligence and AI for health risk prediction. Its patented platform and generative AI orchestrator integrates environmental, social, and demographic data to provide actionable insights across various sectors, including health, disaster response, supply chain, and economic risk mitigation.Learn more about HSR.health at their website, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube or contact us at Impact@HSR.health.© 2025 HSR.health and Clinician Burnout Foundation. All rights reserved.

Clinician Wellness Intelligence: Turning Burnout Signals Into Better Bedside Care

