HSR.health and Heudia Health Join Forces to Set New Standard in Care Management

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HSR.health , a leader in AI-driven health risk prediction, today announced a strategic partnership and co-sell relationship with Heudia Health , creator of the AccessMeCare care management platform. This collaboration integrates Anna , HSR.health’s patented generative AI orchestrator, into AccessMeCare, enhancing the ability for providers and caregivers to screen, navigate, and plan care for patients while addressing the broader medical and social needs that drive outcomes.The integration brings HSR.health’s suite of health risk indices – including its Opioid Abuse Related Mortality and Maternal & Child Health – into the AccessMeCare platform. These tools provide unprecedented insights into how social and environmental determinants of health (SDOH) impact patient outcomes, empowering providers to intervene early, close critical gaps, and improve populations health at scale.“Partnering with HSR.health brings an entirely new dimension to care management. By integrating Anna’s generative AI capabilities into our AccessMeCare platform, we’re not just improving navigation and care planning—we’re unlocking powerful, predictive insights that allow providers to proactively – and quickly – address patient needs and close critical gaps in whole-person care,” said Ed Connors, Founder and CEO of Heudia Health.Through Anna’s natural language interface and advanced AI orchestration, providers can instantly access complex health risk data via simple conversation – turning analytics into action in real time. This fusion of AI-driven insights with case management workflows makes whole-person care more accessible, personalized, and impactful than ever.“Anna + AccessMeCare deliver unprecedented visibility into the medical, social, and environmental factors shaping patient health,” said Ajay K Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of HSR.health. “By giving care teams the foresight they need, we’re enabling a shift from reactive care to proactive health management—and setting a new benchmark for what patient-centered care should look like.”The collaboration modernizes care management, creates operational efficiencies, and delivers measurable economic value, paving the way for investors and health systems to scale technology-driven solutions that improve outcomes and control costs.About Heudia HealthHeudia Health is a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving access to care and resources for individuals, families, and communities. Its AccessMeCare platform enables providers, caregivers, and patients to navigate healthcare systems more effectively, connecting them with the services needed to achieve whole-person health.Learn more about Heudia at their website, LinkedIn, or by contacting us at Innovation@heudia.comAbout HSR.healthHSR.health, a 501(c)(3) healthcare research non-profit, is at the forefront of health risk analytics, utilizing geospatial intelligence and AI for health risk prediction. Its patented platform and generative AI orchestrator integrates environmental, social, and demographic data to provide actionable insights across various sectors, including health, disaster response, supply chain, and economic risk mitigation.Learn more about HSR.health at their website, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube or contact us at Impact@HSR.health.© 2025 HSR.health and Heudia Health. All rights reserved.

