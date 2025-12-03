The Myositis Association and Muscular Dystrophy Association Partner to Fund Yale Research on Immune Dysfunction in IBM

TMA and MDA team up to fund groundbreaking research to better understand what goes wrong in the immune system for those who have IBM, a rare muscle disease.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) is proud to announce a new research partnership with the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to co-fund a groundbreaking study at Yale University aimed at advancing the understanding of inclusion body myositis (IBM), a progressive and debilitating muscle disease.

Through this collaboration, Bhaskar Roy, MBBS, MHS, of Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, has been awarded a $299,992 research grant spanning three years for his project titled “In-depth characterization of immune dysfunction in inclusion body myositis.”

Dr. Roy’s research will explore how immune cells contribute to muscle degeneration in IBM. Using cutting-edge single-cell analysis, his team will examine B and T cell interactions in both muscle tissue and blood samples. The goal is to uncover novel therapeutic targets and deepen scientific understanding of the disease’s underlying mechanisms.

“This partnership with MDA reflects TMA’s ongoing commitment to accelerating research that directly affects the lives of people living with myositis,” said Laurie Boyer, chair of TMA’s Board of Directors. “Dr. Roy’s work represents a promising step toward identifying new treatment strategies for IBM, and we are proud to support it.”

The award is part of TMA’s long-standing research grants program, which focuses on developing a better understanding of myositis diseases, creating better treatments, and finding a cure for myositis diseases. Since the program began in 2002, TMA has awarded more than $8 million to fund innovative projects and fellowships to myositis researchers around the world.

“Collaboration is essential to accelerating progress for people living with neuromuscular diseases, and we are proud to partner with The Myositis Association to advance this critical research in inclusion body myositis. Dr. Roy’s work exemplifies the power of scientific innovation to uncover new insights that can ultimately lead to better treatments and improved quality of life for the IBM community. Together, we are strengthening the path toward answers that families have waited far too long for,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, President and CEO, Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“Inclusion body myositis (IBM) remains one of the most complex and least understood neuromuscular diseases. By co-funding this study, Muscular Dystrophy Association and The Myositis Association are supporting a scientific approach that goes deeper into the immune mechanisms driving IBM than ever before. Dr. Roy’s use of advanced single-cell technologies has the potential to reveal new therapeutic targets and transform our understanding of how this disease progresses. We are grateful for this partnership and excited for the impact this research may have on future treatment development,” said Angela Lek, PhD, Chief Research Officer, Muscular Dystrophy Association.

The Myositis Association (TMA) is the leading patient-centered organization dedicated to improving the lives of those who live with myositis around the world. Through education, support, advocacy, and research funding, TMA empowers patients and care partners while advancing scientific discovery.

Myositis is a collection of rare autoimmune diseases of the muscles that cause severe pain and weakness, debilitating skin rashes, scarring of the lungs, and other life-threatening symptoms. These chronic, disabling conditions are a challenge to diagnose, are difficult or impossible to treat, and have no cure.

For more information about TMA’s research initiatives and support for the myositis community, visit www.myositis.org. To support myositis research, visit www.myositis.org/research-funds/.

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and more than 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, Bluesky, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

