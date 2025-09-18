The Myositis Association Celebrates World Myositis Day 2025 with Global Events and Special Keynote

World Myositis Day

The Myositis Association (TMA) joins the global community in celebrating World Myositis Day 2025 on Sept. 21, a day dedicated to raising awareness of myositis.

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Myositis Association (TMA) proudly joins the global community in celebrating World Myositis Day 2025 on September 21, a day dedicated to raising awareness of myositis, a group of rare autoimmune diseases that cause chronic muscle inflammation and weakness. First recognized globally in 2023, World Myositis Day builds on the legacy of National Myositis Awareness Day in the US, which was initiated by TMA in 2001 and officially endorsed by Congress in 2006. The day aims to educate the public, support patients, and promote research into these often-misunderstood conditions.

This year’s celebration coincides with the final day of MyoCon 2025: TMA’s Global Myositis Patient Conference taking place in Dallas, Texas. The conference culminates in a special keynote address by Julius Birnbaum, MD, MHS, a leading rheumatologist and author of Living Well with Autoimmune Diseases: A Rheumatologist’s Guide to Taking Charge of Your Health. His keynote, titled Empowering Patients to Thrive with Autoimmune Disease, will be broadcast live, offering inspiration and practical guidance to patients, care partners, and healthcare professionals around the world.

Global Landmarks Light Up for Myositis Awareness

In a powerful show of solidarity, our sister organization to the north, Myositis Canada, has arranged for two iconic landmarks to be illuminated on World Myositis Day:

• Niagara Falls (both American and Canadian sides) will shine in red, blue, yellow, and green from 10:00 to 10:15 PM ET. View the illumination live via the Falls webcam: earthcam.com/canada/niagarafalls

• The CN Tower in Toronto will also be illuminated from sunset to sunrise. Watch the display on the CN Tower webcam: cntower.ca/live-views

About Myositis

Idiopathic inflammatory myopathies are collectively referred to as myositis. The forms of myositis are rare, chronic, autoimmune muscle wasting diseases that often feature debilitating muscle inflammation and other symptoms, such as pain, fatigue, and trouble swallowing. Myositis can result in myositis-associated interstitial lung disease, and very few treatments are available for the 200,000 individuals diagnosed with a form of myositis worldwide.

More research is needed to identify the causes of and modes of treatments for the myositis group of diseases, which includes antisynthetase syndrome; dermatomyositis; juvenile dermatomyositis; immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy; inclusion body myositis; and polymyositis.

About The Myositis Association

The Myositis Association is a not-for-profit dedicated to improving the lives of those affected by myositis through education, support, advocacy, and research.

World Myositis Day is a global opportunity to raise awareness of these rare autoimmune diseases and to celebrate the strength of the myositis community around the globe. TMA thanks our World Myositis Day sponsors: AstraZeneca, Cabaletta Bio, and Pfizer MyOPath.

For more information about MyoCon or World Myositis Day, visit www.myositis.org.

