The Oxígeno Project and Birth Haven Partner to Support Homeless Pregnant Women and Teens in Crisis

The Oxígeno Project and Birth Haven begin a new partnership aimed at expanding awareness and strengthening support for homeless pregnant women and teens in crisis.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oxígeno Project (TOP) , a strategy-first creative agency rooted in purpose and community impact, today announced a new partnership with Birth Haven , a privately funded nonprofit organization that provides shelter, support, and education for pregnant women and teens facing homelessness and crisis circumstances.For more than 40 years, Birth Haven has been a lifeline in Sussex County, quietly filling gaps in care for some of the state’s most vulnerable young women. At a time when social safety nets are stretched thin, maternal health resources remain disproportionate and many families face greater hardship than ever, Birth Haven’s work has never been more vital.Through this partnership, The Oxígeno Project will lead a campaign focused on awareness-building and donor engagement designed to amplify Birth Haven’s mission across Sussex County and the surrounding region. The effort will include creative storytelling, digital strategy, and targeted outreach aimed at expanding community understanding of the organization’s work and generating the critical funding required to sustain it.At Birth Haven, we believe that hope and safety are the foundation every expecting mother deserves,” said Tina Magarino, Executive Director of Birth Haven. “No woman should face pregnancy without a home, a community, or the knowledge that she is worthy of a brighter future.”The partnership reflects a natural alignment with The Oxígeno Project’s long-standing commitment to supporting nonprofits – work that is woven into the agency’s DNA. TOP’s very first client was a pro bono engagement, and over the years, the agency has supported dozens of mission-driven organizations, particularly those serving women, children, underserved communities, and families navigating hardship.“Purpose has always been at the heart of who we are,” said Katherine Machado O’Hara, Founder & President of The Oxígeno Project. “Birth Haven’s mission, to provide dignity and possibilities to young women in crisis, represents the very essence of what we believe in. We are honored to help elevate their visibility and bring more people into their circle of care. At a time when resources are scarce and need continues to grow, awareness and funding are not just important, they are lifesaving.”By pairing Birth Haven’s mission with TOP’s strategic and creative capabilities, the partnership aims to ensure that pregnant women and teens in crisis are not just seen, but supported, protected, and empowered to create a future defined by possibility rather than circumstance.About Birth HavenBirth Haven is a privately funded nonprofit shelter and support program dedicated to serving pregnant women and teens experiencing homelessness or crisis in Northern New Jersey. For more than four decades, Birth Haven has provided safety, housing, case management, life-skills training, and family support to young women in need, helping them build stable, independent lives for themselves and their children. Learn more at birthhaven.org.

