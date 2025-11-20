Countdown to the Platform: ANIMAL Debuts 'Maddy Forberg’s Return to Powerlifting

ANIMAL athlete Maddy Forberg’s return to powerlifting is showcased in the “Countdown to the Platform" video series.

A three-part docu-series capturing the elite strength athlete’s six-week journey back to the platform for the Nov. 16 “Belle of the Bar” meet.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ANIMAL , the strength-performance brand from Universal Nutrition, today announced the release of “Countdown to the Platform: Maddy Forberg’s Return to Powerlifting,” a behind-the-scenes video series chronicling athlete Maddy “Maddawg” Forberg as she prepares for her first powerlifting competition in five years. The series follows Forberg six weeks out from meet day, capturing full SBD (squat/bench/deadlift) sessions, coaching adjustments, recovery choices, and the mindset of returning to the sport that first ignited her career.Forberg, who took time away from sanctioned competitive powerlifting due to injury and a successful run in bodybuilding, describes the comeback as a homecoming. “I’m back home to powerlifting, and it feels so good,” Forberg says. “This prep was about building trust with my body again—not chasing numbers. Stepping onto the platform healthy, confident, and setting PRs across the board reminded me why I fell in love with this sport.”Following the launch of the series, Forberg made her official return to the platform on November 16 at the “Belle of the Bar” meet – delivering a standout performance. Competing in the 56 kg (121 lb) class, she set new personal records in the squat, deadlift, and total, going 165 kg (363 lbs) in the squat, 165 kg (363 lbs) in the deadlift, and achieving a 415 kg total, her highest ever in sanctioned competition.Filmed in New Jersey with Forberg’s long-time training partners and ANIMAL teammates, the series brings viewers inside real training days: complete with heavy singles, mock-meet run-throughs, and on-the-fly problem-solving after a short bout with an eye infection derailed a few sessions. The candid format highlights the honest realities of elite prep: bar selection changes between federations, upper-back tightness cues on squats, technique refinements on bench after years away, and sumo deadlift adjustments to protect her back while building top-end power.“What sets this story apart is Maddy’s transparency and her joy in the process,” said Stephanie Guillen, Event & Program Manager at ANIMAL. “She’s not just chasing numbers; she’s modeling how to manage stress, recovery, and life while competing at a high level. That message, especially in an all-women’s meet environment, shows exactly why strength sports are growing so quickly among women.”Forberg competed at “Belle of the Bar” on November 16 in New Jersey – an all-women’s meet selected, she says, to celebrate how far the sport has come. “When I started powerlifting, it was rare to see women in competitive meets,” Forberg notes in the series. “Now the sport has exploded. Women are realizing the power in being strong and capable. Coming back on an all-women’s platform just feels right.”Throughout the series, Forberg also shares how she keeps training productive amid a full schedule of coaching, school, and travel; dropping from five training days to four to protect recovery, using “data over drama” to decide when to push or deload, and leaning on a tight training circle for spotting, handoffs, and honest feedback. The episodes spotlight her practical fueling and supplementation approach as well, including staples from the ANIMAL line:• Creatine Chews (and Creatine HMB+) for daily strength support• ANIMAL Whey post-workout to reliably hit protein targets• ANIMAL Primal on heavier SBD days for pre-session focus and intensity• Power Balance and Essential Aminos as needed to round out training days“Supplements should simplify what matters and support what you’re already doing right,” Forberg says. “Protein and creatine are my non-negotiables. Then it’s about smart choices around training, hydration, and recovery.”ANIMAL’s “Countdown to the Platform” has launched the first of three episodes on the brand’s digital channels in the lead-up to meet day, culminating with a soon to be launched competition-week mini-episode and post-meet recap. The content is designed for both committed lifters and newcomers, with clear technique cues, mindset takeaways, and a refreshingly human perspective on what it takes to rebuild top strength safely.“Maddy represents the heart of our community,” Guillen added. “She’s competitive, she’s technical, and she’s generous with everything she’s learning. We’re proud to share her story and to welcome more women into strength sports through it.”Watch the Series:“Countdown to the Platform: Maddy Forberg’s Return to Powerlifting” begins with Episode 1 on ANIMAL’s YouTube playlist . Additional episodes in the series can be found on ANIMAL’s main YouTube channel.More on Maddy can be found on her ANIMAL athlete page. About ANIMALFor over 40 years, ANIMAL has stood at the forefront of hardcore sports nutrition – powering those who refuse to settle. Born in the gym and battle-tested by elite athletes, ANIMAL delivers high-performance supplements engineered for results. Fueled by a relentless commitment to quality, innovation, and pushing limits, ANIMAL is more than a brand, it’s a mindset. Discover the power at animalpak.com.

