Made in Morris: Arts in Action Breakfast Celebrates Creativity, Cultural Leadership, and Community Collaboration

Leaders across Morris County unite at the Made in Morris: Arts in Action Breakfast to recognize the arts as a driving force of local identity and economic vitality.

FLORHAM PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artists, educators, business leaders and community partners gathered Oct. 30 for the Made in Morris: Arts in Action Breakfast, a celebration of Morris County’s creative sector and its growing impact on local identity, economic vibrancy and cultural collaboration. Hosted by the Morris County Tourism Bureau , an affiliate of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance and Morris County Chamber of Commerce , the event took place at the Park Avenue Club in Florham Park.The morning opened with remarks from Meghan Hunscher, president and CEO of the Morris County Chamber of Commerce, followed by a keynote address from Justin Kiczek, president and executive director of the F.M. Kirby Foundation, who spoke on “The Power of ‘What If?’: Arts, Entrepreneurship and Innovation.”Attendees also enjoyed a performance by the Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey, featuring actors Dino Curia and Ryan N. Murray in Who Doth Inhabit the Primary Position, a reinterpretation of the Abbott and Costello classic in iambic pentameter, written by Jay Leibowitz, Jason King Jones and David Foubert.Honoring Leaders Shaping Morris County’s Cultural LandscapeThe event’s award ceremony recognized individuals and organizations whose work continues to strengthen and elevate Morris County’s creative ecosystem:• Arts Education Visionary Award: Barbara Reuther, director of arts in education and arts in health, Morris Arts• Arts Advocacy Champion Award: The Hon. Kevin O’Brien, head theatrical and concert rigger, MetLife Stadium; president emeritus, Local 632 IATSE; board member, New Jersey State Council on the Arts• Lifetime Arts Impact Award: Don Jay Smith, president, LKS Associates• Innovative Arts Institution Award: Morris Museum, led by Executive Director Dr. Thomas Loughman• Heritage & Ancestry in the Arts Award: Charles and Simone Craig, founders, Art in the Atrium; and Julian Gomez, founder, IDEA Cultural• Creative Business Award: Danielle and Chris Merzatta, founders, Merzatta Jewelry• Corporate Patron of the Arts Award: Atlantic Health SystemThis year’s featured artists and creative entrepreneurs included Caitlin Lodato, Gabriella D’Italia, Linda Mead and Danielle and Chris Merzatta, whose work reflects the innovation and diversity of Morris County’s cultural landscape.“This event is a testament to the creativity and collaboration that define Morris County,” Hunscher said. “The arts are not just a cultural asset—they are an economic and community catalyst. When we support artists, arts institutions and creative entrepreneurs, we strengthen the fabric of our region and expand what is possible for our future. We are proud to honor the leaders and innovators who continue to drive this work forward.”SponsorsThe Morris County Tourism Bureau thanks the sponsors whose support made the event possible:• Silver Sponsor: Mayo Performing Arts Center• Bronze Sponsor: New Jersey Natural Gas• Bronze Nonprofit Sponsors: Morris Arts, New Jersey Ballet, Morris MuseumAbout the Morris County Economic Development Alliance (d/b/a Morris County Tourism Bureau)The Morris County Tourism Bureau (MCTB) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization operating under the interchangeable DBA “Morris County Economic Development Alliance” (MCEDA). It serves as an affiliated division of the 501(c)(6) Morris County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) and Morris County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) and is the official destination marketing organization for Morris County.MCTB’s mission is to promote Morris County’s historic, cultural, dining and recreational attractions to strengthen the local economy. The organization provides services to residents, business travelers and visitors alike.

