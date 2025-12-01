Former DeWitt Post Office Station Manager Sentenced for Fraud

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Emilio Chirico, 57, of Cicero, New York, was sentenced on October 29 in federal court in Utica to 6 months of imprisonment after previously pleading guilty to wire fraud and misappropriation of postal funds. Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III and Matthew Modafferi, Special Agent in Charge of the Northeast Area Field Office of the United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG) made the announcement.

As part of his prior guilty plea, Chirico admitted that between January 2021 and March 2023, he stole $81,553.94 in stamps from the DeWitt Post Office and falsified postal records to conceal the theft of the stamps. Chirico had been the station manager at the DeWitt Post Office since March 2012.

Senior United States District Judge David N. Hurd also sentenced Chirico to serve a 2-year term of supervised release to begin after Chirico is released from prison, to pay a total of $81,553.94 in restitution, a forfeiture money judgment in the amount of $81,553.94, and a $5,500 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sarcone stated, “Public servants are entrusted with the responsibility to serve their communities with honesty and integrity. Mr. Chirico chose instead to abuse that trust for his own personal gain. Today’s sentence makes clear that no one who steals from the public—no matter their position—will escape accountability. My office will continue to work tirelessly with our law-enforcement partners to protect taxpayer funds and uphold the integrity of our federal institutions.”

USPS-OIG Special Agent in Charge Modafferi said, “The Special Agents of the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General will continue to maintain the integrity of the U.S. Postal Service and its personnel. Our office will continue to vigorously investigate Postal Service employees who violate the public’s trust. This case serves as an excellent example of the successful collaboration between the USPS OIG and the U.S Attorney’s Office Northen District of New York to pursue and prosecute Postal Service employees involved in criminal activity. The USPS OIG is thankful for the great longstanding relationships we have with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to combat fraud.”

The United States Postal Service, Office of Inspector General (USPS-OIG) investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tamara B. Thomson, Michael F. Perry, and Melissa O. Rothbart.

###