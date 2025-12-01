Acting U.S. Attorney Meets with Special Agent-in-Charge of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General

ALBANY, NEW YORK – On October 7, 2025, Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III had an introductory meeting with Special Agent-in-Charge Sean P. Roberts of the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General.

DOL OIG Special Agent-in-Charge Jonathan Mellone stated: “The Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General greatly values its partnership with the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York. Their commitment to pursuing justice is essential to our mission of safeguarding the integrity of DOL programs and protecting America’s workers. Through our collaborative efforts, we will continue to hold accountable those who defraud federal programs, exploit workers, or compromise workplace safety. This partnership enhances our ability to build strong cases and reinforces the public’s trust in government programs.”

Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated: “Today’s meeting underscores the strong and essential partnership between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Department of Labor’s Office of Inspector General. We remain committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to safeguard federal programs, protect workers, and ensure that those who engage in fraud or exploitation are held fully accountable. I look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts to uphold the rule of law and strengthen public trust throughout the Northern District of New York.”

Pictured above (from left to right):

U.S. Attorney’s Office Civil Chief Karen Lesperance, U.S. Department of Labor OIG Special Agent-in-Charge Sean P. Roberts, Acting U.S. Attorney John A. Sarcone III, and U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Chief Cyrus Rieck.

