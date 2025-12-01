Broome County Man Sentenced to 19 Years for Drug Trafficking, Firearm Offenses, and Money Laundering

BINGHAMTON, NEW YORK – Corey Jordon Green, age 33, of Vestal, New York, was sentenced on October 3, 2025 to 19 years in federal prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy spanning the United States. Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III; Erin Keegan, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Harry T. Chavis, Jr., Special Agent in Charge of IRS-Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI) New York, made the announcement.

As part of his previously-entered guilty plea to a seven-count superseding information, Jordon Green admitted that from at least January 2022 through November 2023 he possessed with intent to distribute, distributed, and conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute large quantities of fentanyl and heroin in and around Broome County. Jordon Green and his co-conspirators obtained these drugs from sources of supply in California and elsewhere. The Court also found Jordon Green responsible for distribution of methamphetamine. As part of his plea, Jordon Green also admitted to possessing five firearms—three handguns and two AK-47 style weapons—to further his drug-trafficking activities, all while being prohibited from possessing firearms due to having been previously convicted of multiple felonies. Green also admitted to conspiring with others to launder his drug-trafficking proceeds.

Chief United States District Judge Brenda K. Sannes imposed a 19 year prison term, concurrent 3 and 5-year terms of post-release supervision, and a money judgment of over $185,000 of unrecovered proceeds from his drug trafficking.

Co-conspirator Michael Jacobs, age 35, of Endicott, New York, was previously sentenced by Chief Judge Sannes in December 2024 to a 130-month (10 years and 10 months) term of imprisonment for his role in the conspiracy. Chief Judge Sannes also imposed on Jacobs a 5-year term of post-release supervision.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III stated: “Fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine are a scourge on our communities. Coupled with unlawful firearms possession, the danger is multiplied exponentially. This substantial sentence holds the defendant responsible for the serious harm he caused to the Broome County community, protects the public from his dangerous actions for many years and should serve as a strong deterrent for others engaging in the same conduct. Let this significant prison sentence be a warning to others that if you engage in this unlawful conduct, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

HSI Special Agent in Charge Keegan stated: “Today's sentencing reflects the gravity of the defendant's crimes and underscores the critical importance of dismantling these dangerous networks, which continue to place the often-unsuspecting public at risk. Drug trafficking, particularly involving fentanyl, devastates our communities, claims countless lives, and fuels addiction. As demonstrated today, HSI Syracuse, together with our law enforcement partners, is unwaveringly committed to protecting New Yorkers and holding accountable those who profit from poisoning our neighborhoods.”

IRS-CI Special Agent in Charge Chavis stated: “Jordon-Green operated a multi-layered criminal enterprise that included weapons possession, narcotics trafficking and movement of those illicit funds through various banks and money apps. IRS Criminal Investigation is committed to working in lock-step with our law enforcement partners to make sure dangerous criminals like Jordon-Green are put behind bars for their greed and continued threat to their own community.”

New York State Superintendent Steven G. James stated: “The New York State Police will continue to work with our federal partners to hold those who traffic in fentanyl, heroin, and other dangerous drugs accountable. This investigation shows how coordinated enforcement can remove violent offenders, illegal weapons, and narcotics from our communities. I want to thank HSI, IRS-CI, the DEA, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and our VGNET members for their dedication to protecting the people of Broome County and the surrounding region.”

This case was investigated by HSI, IRS-CI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and the New York State Police VGNET. Assistant United States Attorneys Kristen Grabowski and Ben Gillis prosecuted this case.

This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States.

