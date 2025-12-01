Jury Convicts New Rochelle Man of Pandemic Fraud and Identity Theft

ALBANY, NEW YORK – Aly Kaba, age 30, of New Rochelle, New York, was convicted on October 21, 2025 following a five-day trial of one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud, two counts of mail fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 pandemic-related unemployment insurance benefits using stolen identities. Jurors deliberated for less than three hours before returning a guilty verdict on all counts.

Acting United States Attorney John A. Sarcone III; Ketty Larco-Ward, Inspector in Charge of the Boston Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS); Erin Keegan, Special Agent in Charge of the Buffalo Field Office of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); and Jonathan Mellone, Special Agent in Charge, Northeast Region, United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General (USDOL-OIG), made the announcement.

The trial evidence showed that in late 2020, Kaba conspired with his former roommate, Tony Brobbey, and fraudulently obtained unemployment insurance benefits from the New York State Department of Labor worth more than $150,000. To make the fraudulent unemployment insurance claims, Kaba used multiple stolen identities, including a victim named J.F., a victim named J.M., as well as two men who died more than a decade before the pandemic. Kaba’s fraudulent claims sought more than $500,000 in benefits. The evidence also showed that Kaba used fraud proceeds on overseas travel and a Rolex watch.

Acting U.S. Attorney Sarcone stated: “Kaba used stolen identities to fleece benefits programs intended to benefit workers during a desperate time. Thanks to the hard work of prosecutors in my office and each law enforcement agency involved in this task force, Kaba’s days of exotic travel on the taxpayers’ dime are over and his next trip will be to federal prison.”

USPIS Acting Inspector in Charge Nicholas Bucciarelli stated: “Mr. Kaba’s conviction should serve notice to anyone hoping to misuse the mail for fraudulent purposes. Postal Inspectors and their law enforcement partners will vigorously investigate mail fraud, protect public funds, and bring perpetrators to justice.”

HSI Special Agent in Charge Keegan said: "This conviction reinforces HSI Albany's commitment, alongside our law enforcement partners, to protecting communities from fraud and ensuring that relief programs serve those who truly need them. We are proud to have successfully brought justice in a case that safeguards the public by preventing the exploitation of critical government resources."

USDOL-OIG Special Agent in Charge Jonathan R. Mellone stated: “Aly Kaba unlawfully profited from a scheme that used stolen identities to fraudulently obtain critical taxpayer funds intended for qualified individuals in need of unemployment insurance benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safeguarding the integrity of the unemployment insurance program remains a top priority for the Office of Inspector General. We will continue to work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners to ensure the protection of U.S. Department of Labor programs and operations.”

Kaba’s sentencing is scheduled for February 27, 2026. The conspiracy and mail fraud charges each carry a maximum term of 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years. The aggravated identity theft charge carries a mandatory term of 2 years in prison, to be imposed consecutively to any other term of imprisonment. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

Brobbey previously pled guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and aggravated identity theft. His sentencing is scheduled for January 7, 2026.

This case was investigated by USPIS, HSI, and USDOL-OIG, with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s New York Field Office and the New York State Department of Labor’s Office of Special Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping and Joshua R. Rosenthal are prosecuting the case.

