Rosebud Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender

PIERRE - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Eric C. Schulte has sentenced a man from Rosebud, South Dakota, convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender. The sentencing took place on December 2, 2025.

Lavern David Luxon, Jr., age 34, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Luxon was indicted by a federal grand jury in July 2025. He pleaded guilty on September 3, 2025.

Luxon was convicted of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in 2017. Consequently, he is required to register as a sex offender and update his registration within three days of relocation or changing employment or student status. In June 2023, Luxon began a period of supervised release living in Rapid City, South Dakota, and appropriately registered as a sex offender with local law enforcement. In September 2024, however, Luxon moved from his registered address and absconded from supervision. His whereabouts were unknown until July 2, 2025, when he was found and arrested in Rosebud.

This case was brought as a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Luxon was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.