Kyle Man Sentenced to Nearly 4 years in Federal Prison for Causing Fatal Car Crash While Intoxicated

RAPID CITY - United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced today that U.S. District Judge Camela C. Theeler has sentenced a Kyle, South Dakota, man convicted of Involuntary Manslaughter. The sentencing took place on December 1, 2025.

Kevin Hunter, 33, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Hunter was indicted for Involuntary Manslaughter by a federal grand jury in July 2024. He pleaded guilty on September 2, 2025.

On May 15, 2024, near Kyle, South Dakota, Hunter drove his pickup while under the influence of alcohol, reaching speeds over 80 miles per hour. He crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a van, killing the passenger inside. Instead of calling 911 or seeking help, Hunter immediately fled the scene and then lied to investigators about his whereabouts that night. In sentencing him to the top of his Sentencing Guidelines range, Judge Theeler noted that Hunter had a history of previous DUI convictions, concluding such a sentence was necessary to protect the public.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes committed in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Anna Lindrooth prosecuted the case.

Hunter was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.