Former Laguna Niguel Resident Found Guilty of Threatening to Kill Judge Who Presided Over His Family Law Case

SANTA ANA, California – A former Orange County resident was found guilty by a jury today of threatening to kill a superior court judge who presided over his family law case.

Byrom Zuniga Sanchez, 34, formerly of Laguna Niguel, but whose most recent residence was in Morella, Mexico, was found guilty of two counts of threats by interstate and foreign communication. Sanchez has been in federal custody since February 2024.

According to evidence presented at a three-day trial, from May 2023 to July 2023, Sanchez sent multiple death threats via email to the victim judge. Sanchez also threatened to kill or harm others, including other judges, lawyers, and law enforcement officials.

For example, in July 2023, Sanchez emailed the victim judge’s former courtroom, “I am more committed to murdering you than I am to being present as a father.”

In the same email, Sanchez also wrote, “You’re already dead. The remainder of my life will be dedicated to assassinating judges, attorneys, and a police station’s entire shift staff.”

These communications were sent via interstate commerce, and law enforcement believes Sanchez was in Mexico when he sent the threatening messages. Sanchez was arrested in San Diego in February 2024 after attempting to enter the United States.

United States District Judge Fred W. Slaughter scheduled a March 5, 2026, sentencing hearing, at which time Sanchez will face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.

The FBI investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorneys Alexandra J. Kelly of the Transnational Organized Crime Section and Diane B. Roldán of the Major Crimes Section are prosecuting this case.